Bella Thorne Makes a Case for Extreme Platforms in New Louboutin Drop

Bella Thorne attended a screening for 'Find Your Friends' on Monday in Los Angeles, and showed off a brand-new sandal style from the brand.

arrived at a special screening of her movie “Find Your Friends” held at Vista Theatre on Monday in Los Angeles, and showed off a brand-new sandal style from the brand that is bound to be a hit this summer.

As the world returns to towering high heels and mules are one of footwear’s biggest trends, the French luxury footwear designer is delivering what shoe lovers need with the new Just Nothing Alta mules. The shoes are ideal for a night out on the town but feature soft lines and details that help them retain the elegance the brand is known for, with modern transparent straps to coincide with the popularChloe Bailey Makes a Statement at American Black Film Festival in Lace-up Platform Louboutin Boots The mules have a barely-there upper that is secured by two see-through soft TPU straps for a daring, lightweight, transparent finish.

The foot is supported by a slender 150mm heel, a lofty platform sole, and a round, almond-shaped toe. The wedge sole and heel are crafted from laminated calf leather in a mirror-like metallic silver color. The slide-on heels are a new arrival for the brand and retail for $1,195. They are also available in other colors, including the Leche and Grapefruit colors in laminated leather, as well as black and blush versions made with a shiny patent leather.

The metallic silver style is available at Neiman Marcus, also for $1,195. The signature Louboutin red sole on the shoe blended with the red carpet and wasn’t visible until the “Shake It Up” star stepped out onto the street. The actress paired the six-inch silver shoes with a navy blue, form-fitting flare jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and a scoop neck.

She mixed metals, pairing the look with a gold necklace and gold and silver cuff bracelets.joined Thorne on the red carpet at the screening. Cherry, who also stars in the “Find Your Friends” film, adhered to the mule trend just like her costar. She opted for a sharply pointed-toe pair in black patent leather. They featured a slim peep-toe design and a tall high heel measuring around four inches.

She paired the stylish mules with a form-fitting red dress with textured or ruffled details. The dress featured a backless, halterneck design.

“Find Your Friends” is a thriller film written and directed by Izabel Pakzad. The movie stars Helena Howard, Thorne, Zión Moreno, Cherry, and Sophia Ali. The film premiered at the 29th Fantasia International Film Festival in 2025, and Shudder acquired the film, which is scheduled to be released on the streaming platform on June 12. The film follows a group of friends who go on a desert girls trip that turns deadly when hostile locals clash with buried trauma.

As toxic dynamics crack the group apart, what began as a desert rager becomes a jaw-dropping fight for survival. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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