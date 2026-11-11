Bella Neuspiel, 'The Body' Star, Signs With Anonymous Content

Bella Neuspiel, a recurring cast member on Netflix's new series 'The Body,' has signed with Anonymous Content for management.

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Others in the cast include Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, Nnamdi Asomugha, Louisa Krause, Shirley Chen, Jackson Kelly, Sofia Wylie and Gabby Windey. An accomplished dancer, Neuspiel has trained extensively in ballet, contemporary and jazz, and was previously a company member of the Toronto-based Canadian Contemporary Dance Theatre. Additional training includes National Ballet of Canada, Steps on Broadway and PMT House of Dance.

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Outside of acting and dance, her multidisciplinary background includes writing, comedy/sketch comedy, gymnastics, acrobatics, singing and playing multiple musical instruments. Neuspiel will be repped at Anonymous by Mitch Russell. She continues to be represented by Faith Halman at Element Artist Management and Kara Jones at Viewpoint.