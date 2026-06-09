Bella Maclean Shares 'Family' Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Rivals Season 2 Amid Jilly Cooper's Legacy

Bella Maclean celebrates her Rivals co-stars as family in a new Instagram post featuring behind-the-scenes photos from the hit Disney+ series' second season. The post honors the show's continuation following Dame Jilly Cooper's death, as producers reveal her feedback on the adaptation.

Rivals star Bella Maclean shared a heartfelt social media post cuddling her on-screen lover Alex Hassell and celebrating her co-stars as family. Behind-the-scenes photos from the Disney+ bonkbuster's second season capture the cast's joy during filming.

Bella, 28, posted a carousel of snaps showing cozy moments with Alex Hassell, Catriona Chandler, Jamie Bisping, and others. She included playful selfies, food breaks, and candid behind-the-camera moments, captioning the collection 'That's family!

' The series returned last month, proudly maintaining its reputation as the 'naughtiest show on TV'. Producers ensured the adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's novel stayed true to its scandalous spirit. The show, starring Danny Dyer, David Tennant, and Emily Atack, is set in the 1980s Cotswolds and explores the cutthroat world of British television where personal and professional lives collide.

Dame Jilly, who died unexpectedly at 88 last October after a fall, served as an executive producer and remained deeply involved through season two and plans for season three. Executive producer Laura Wade revealed at Hay Festival that Dame Jilly offered memorable feedback, including her complaint: 'stop making my macho men cry all the time,' referring to Rupert Campbell-Black's emotional moments. Cast members recalled the shock of Dame Jilly's death.

Victoria Smurfit, who plays Maud O'Hara, described learning of the loss upon returning from a break, noting the devastated reaction of on-set producer Eliza Mellor. She reflected on Dame Jilly's vibrant 'champagne-soaked soul' and expressed disbelief at her passing given her active involvement. The inquest confirmed Dame Jilly suffered a fatal head injury from falling down stairs at her Grade II listed home in Bisley, Gloucestershire. Despite the tragedy, reviews for season two have been enthusiastic.

The Guardian praised its escapism, calling it 'exquisite.

' The Telegraph highlighted its 'heady mix of guilty pleasure and trenchant satire. ' The Times found it 'gloriously uplifting' and perhaps better than the first series. The Independent noted the cast's evident enjoyment, while the Financial Times suggested more slapstick could improve the pacing. Metro declared the show's return with 'swagger,' confirming its continued appeal





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