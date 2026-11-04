Bella Maclean Negotiates No-Nudity Clause for Rivals Role

Actress Bella Maclean reveals she secured a strict no-nudity contract for her role as Taggie O'Hara in the Disney+ series Rivals to protect her character's purity and her own boundaries.

Bella Maclean has publicly disclosed that she successfully negotiated a contractual no-nudity clause before accepting the role of Taggie O'Hara in the popular Disney+ drama series Rivals. The twenty-four-year-old actress emphasized that this specific agreement was essential to safeguard both her personal boundaries and the integrity of her character against potential sexual exploitation within the show's raunchy narrative framework.

Protecting Character Purity and Boundaries

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK for its December issue, Maclean explained that maintaining Taggie O'Hara's perceived innocence was a primary motivator for establishing these professional limits. She stated that protecting the character from being sexually exploited was just as important as protecting herself from similar treatment on set. This decision reflects a deliberate effort to preserve the narrative purity associated with Taggie despite the surrounding themes of adultery and debauchery in Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel adaptation.

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Maclean noted that while she respected the artistic choices of her colleagues, she maintained firm personal boundaries regarding her own exposure. She expressed that there are certain aspects of her career and life that she prefers to keep private, reinforcing the importance of agency in her professional engagements. This stance highlights a growing industry trend where actors actively participate in defining the extent of their physical presence in scenes involving intimacy.

Casting Dynamics and Intimacy Coordination

The actress clarified that her refusal to perform nude scenes did not extend to judgment of her fellow cast members who chose to engage in such content for their respective roles. She cited examples from the series where other actors, including Danny Dyer and Aidan Turner, appeared fully nude in various storylines involving characters like Freddie Jones and Declan O'Hara. Maclean expressed admiration for the bodies and performances of her peers, specifically mentioning Victoria Smurfit, whom she praised for her physical presence and willingness to embrace such roles.

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She highlighted the critical role of intimacy coordinators on the production team, noting that their presence ensures that all performers feel safe and respected during filming. Maclean remarked that the crew fosters an environment where actors can confidently say no to directors without fear of reprisal, a luxury she acknowledged is not available on all productions. This supportive infrastructure allows for creative freedom while maintaining ethical standards on set.

Narrative Adjustments and Authorial Influence

The television adaptation of Rivals has made significant changes to the source material, most notably aging up Taggie O'Hara from eighteen to twenty years old. Maclean confirmed that Dame Jilly Cooper supported this adjustment, which alters the dynamic of the romance between Taggie and Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell. In the original novel, the age gap between the characters is nineteen years, whereas the series presents a more contemporary perspective on their relationship.

Despite concerns about how modern audiences might perceive the age-gap romance, Maclean defended the storyline as a genuine soul connection rather than a problematic power imbalance. She argued that the mutual love at first sight depicted in the series transcends the numerical difference in ages, framing it as an emotional bond that resonates with the core spirit of the original work. This interpretation aligns with the author's vision, even a year after Dame Jilly Cooper passed away.

Upcoming Release and Season Details

The second half of the second season of Rivals is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on November 11. Maclean described the upcoming episodes as intense and juicy, reflecting the distinctive style and naughtiness that defined Dame Jilly Cooper's writing. She felt the author's influence strongly throughout the production, particularly in the latter half of the new season where the narrative stakes are heightened.

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The interview featuring Maclean's insights appears in the December/January issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, which became available for purchase on November 6. Her comments provide valuable context for viewers anticipating the return of the series, offering a glimpse into the thoughtful preparation and ethical considerations that underpin the production of high-profile television dramas today.