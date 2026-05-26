Bella Kay Lets Out Her Feelings on New Songs 'Say It Say' and 'Stop' From 'Are You Mad at Me' EP

Bella Kay shares new song 'Say It Say' and new single 'Stop' on the three-track EP 'Are You Mad at Me' featuring the previously released 'Promise.'

. The three-track project features the previously released single “Promise? ” alongside two new songs, “Say It Say” and “Stop. ” The EP title comes from the opening lines of “Say It Say,” a pulsating pop track that builds to an intense bridge.

Kay spends the first verse looking for answers, asking, “Are you mad at me? Did I piss you off? Tell me, did I cross the line? Do you wanna leave?

Do you wanna talk? ” There’s a sense that she already arrived at a clear conclusion on her own , but just to be sure, she wants them to say it..

“I’ll call them until they don’t pick up anymore. ” It takes a lot for the singer-songwriter to draw the line. On “Stop,” she wants to see how far she can push it.

“I don’t really even wanna be mature about it/All I want is your tattoos to press up on my body/We can call it, but I’m not gonna pretend I’m sorry/I would never really say that if I’m being honest,” she sings on the flamenco-pop track. “Oh my god, I think I gotta knock it off/I think I gotta stop. ”Sonny Rollins, Jazz's Saxophone Colossus and Greatest Improvisor, Dead at 95arrives as Kay continues chipping away at her forthcoming debut album.

“It’s talking a little bit about my past, what it was like growing up, and talking a little bit about struggling with mental health and struggling with body issues,” Kay said about the album. “In the vein of relationship things, it also explores so many thought processes of this thing that’s happening. It’s a ‘will they, won’t they’ type of vibe, which I think is exciting.

”Phil Collins Says He Declined to Perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but Would "Contemplate" Future Live Performances4 hours ago





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vernon Kay Still Wearing Wedding Ring Despite Divorce With Tess DalyThe former model and the TV presenter share two children, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. They are said to be going through the 'friendliest divorce in showbiz history' and maintain their friendly stance towards each other.

Read more »

Southern Utah University names university Hall of Famer as new athletic directorSouthern Utah University named Myndee Kay Larsen as its permanent athletic director.

Read more »

Vernon Kay Still Wearing Wedding Ring Despite Divorce With Tess DalyThe former model and the TV presenter share two children, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. They are said to be going through the 'friendliest divorce in showbiz history' and maintain their friendly stance towards each other.

Read more »

Bella Hadid’s Vintage Vacation Style Channels Carrie BradshawThe model is currently off-duty in St. Tropez—and found a spring 2001 Prada piece that was once worn on “Sex and the City.”

Read more »