Bella Hadid Takes Break from Cannes Film Festival to Enjoy Luxury Yacht Getaway

American supermodel Bella Hadid was spotted taking a break from the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, enjoying a relaxing afternoon on the French Riviera.

Bella Hadid was spotted taking a break from the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, enjoying a relaxing afternoon on the French Riviera. The American supermodel, 29, was seen admiring the view from the top deck of a luxury yacht while wearing a striking swimsuit and heavily tinted sunglasses.

Hadid's appearance on the yacht was a departure from her usual red carpet duties, where she has been dominating the festival's events despite having little to do with the films being screened in-competition. The model's look was the result of hours of meticulous planning, according to a press release issued by Schiaparelli, the fashion house behind her custom-made ivory lace gown from Tuesday's screening of La Bataille De Gaulle.

The gown was a tribute to legendary Anglo-French singer and actress Jane Birkin, who inspired the iconic Hermes bag and died in 2023 aged 76. Hadid's look was an homage to Birkin's 1969 red carpet appearance, where she wore a white crochet dress by Pucci that became one of her most iconic looks.

However, while Birkin's look was the result of a last-minute wardrobe fix, Hadid's was carefully planned, with the model opting for a more modern and sleek design. The previous day, Hadid had caused a stir with her accessories, sporting a Palestine key necklace over her cropped Tom Ford top.

The key-shaped accessory is a symbol of resistance against oppression, an homage to the 750,000 Palestinian-Arabs who were forced from their homes with little more than their house keys during the 1948 Nakba. Hadid's reference to Israeli oppression follows a series of similar political statements, including her decision to wear a dress fashioned from a Keffiyeh during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The American supermodel has been causing a stir upon La Promenade de la Croisette since arriving in the French resort town, with her latest appearance on the yacht being a break away from the spotlight





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Bella Hadid Cannes Film Festival Jane Birkin Palestine Key Necklace Keffiyeh

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