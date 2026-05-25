Bella Hadid Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in a Plunging Black Dress in Saint-Tropez

Bella Hadid, a supermodel, stepped out in Saint-Tropez during a sun-soaked getaway with her brother, Anwar. She looked incredible in a plunging black dress and posed for photos with a red Vespa.

Bella Hadid showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a plunging black dress as she stepped out in Saint-Tropez during a sun-soaked getaway on Sunday. The supermodel, 29, looked incredible in the stylish long number which she teamed with a chunky gold necklace and matching earrings.

Bella kept comfortable in a pair of black flip flops and toted her belongings in a woven black handbag. Styling her long blonde tresses in a sleek up do, the runway star shielded from the sun in a pair of chic sunglasses. Bella was all smiles as she stepped out with her brother, Anwar, 26, in the sunshine before posing for photos with a red Vespa.

The outing comes as the model wowed in a red bikini while enjoying some rest and relaxation during the Cannes Film Festival. She was spotted soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht day in the French Riviera after making a show-stopping appearance at the film festival. Bella Hadid showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a plunging black dress as she stepped out in Saint-Tropez during a sun-soaked getaway on Sunday.

The supermodel, 29, looked incredible in the stylish long number which she teamed with a chunky gold necklace and matching earrings. Bella recently made the Cannes red carpet a family affair as she brought her brother Anwar as her date. The model siblings pouted and posed their way along the vast red carpet on the French Riviera.

Bella looked stunning in a custom white strapless Prada gown accessorised with sparkling Chopard diamonds, whilst her younger brother, 26, let her shine in his classic tux. Bella later changed into a figure-skimming nude dress with a diamante studded hem for her glam exit from the premiere. It was a rare public appearance for Anwar, who has kept out of the spotlight in recent years, focusing on his band HowVanish, while continuing work on his leather accessories brand, Obsidien.

In a recent interview with Wonderland Magazine, Anwar, who once dated Dua Lipa and Nicola Peltz, revealed how Bella and their sister Gigi have supported his varied career over the years.

'We’re very supportive on an emotional level, but they’ve always trusted my path,' Anwar explained. Of his pivot away from modelling, he added that following his sisters down the runway never felt like a natural plan. Bella kept comfortable in a pair of black flip flops and toted her belongings in a woven handbag. Bella was all smiles as she stepped out with friends in the sunshine.

Styling her long blonde tresses in a sleek up do, the runway star shielded from the sun in a pair of chic sunglasses. Bella was spotted leaving cash for street performers. The beauty posed up a storm for photos during the outing. Bella beamed as she linked arms with her brother.

Bella recently made the Cannes red carpet a family affair as she brought her brother Anwar as her date.

'I used to cry when people took pictures of me when I was little; I really don’t like it. So the way my life turned out and who I am is not a surprise to my family.

' 'They trust my timing and support me. The people who love me know I pursued music to pave my own path, and they let me do that.

' Bella meanwhile had her own career hiatus last year, and has been gaining her strength back after landing in the hospital with symptoms stemming from her 13-year battle with chronic neurological Lyme disease. Bella, her mother Yolanda Hadid and Anwar contracted tickborne illness in 2012 and 2013. You are relentless and courageous. No child is to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease.

I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced. There simply aren't words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you've lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn't really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain. I am so proud of the fighter that you are.

You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together. You are a survivor. I love you so much my bada** Warrior





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Bella Hadid Anwar Hadid Saint-Tropez Plunging Black Dress Red Vespa Chronic Neurological Lyme Disease

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