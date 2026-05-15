Bella Hadid's Stylish Cannes Film Festival Look

Bella Hadid, a supermodel known for her slender figure, showcased her latest look at the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a powder blue co-ord featuring a figure-hugging vest and matching cropped trousers, paired with stylish shades and silver Puma trainers.

Bella Hadid cut a trendy figure as she stepped out amid the annual Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The supermodel, 29, caught the eye in a powder blue co-ord which featured a figure-hugging vest and matching cropped trousers .

She completed the look with a pair of stylish shades and slipped her feet into striking silver Puma trainers. Bella appeared in great spirits as she soaked up the French sunshine before no doubt heading to one of the festival's glitzy premieres. Her latest appearance comes after she showed off her tiny waist while clad in a cropped military jacket on the set of a recent mystery fashion shoot.

Bella was rocking a smoky eye and had her honey-blonde locks blown out





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Bella Hadid Cannes Film Festival Powder Blue Co-Ord Figure-Hugging Vest Cropped Trousers Stylish Shades Silver Puma Trainers Smoky Eye Honey-Blonde Locks Figure-Skimming Dress Prada Brand Ambassador Fashion Shoot Two-Year-Old Fragrance Company Ôrębella Yellow Silk Chloé Teddy Ethereal Blonde And Seventies Curls Prada Brand Ambassador's Cousin Alana Hadid Bella's Cousin Joann Van Den Herik

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