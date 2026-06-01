Bella Hadid's Decade of Luxury: A supermodel's girls' trip aboard a $348,500-per-week French Riviera superyacht

Bella Hadid marks ten years of a favored tradition with an extravagant South of France getaway. The supermodel shares a visual diary from the luxury superyacht 'Seven Sins,' featuring skimpy swimwear, thrilling water activities, and glamorous moments with friends and family.

Bella Hadid celebrated a decade of a cherished tradition with a lavish girls' trip to the South of France, documenting the getaway through a series of Instagram posts.

The 29-year-old supermodel shared a glimpse into the high-life aboard the luxury superyacht 'Seven Sins,' showcasing her toned physique in an array of skimpy swimwear. From a barely-there gold bikini to a pink set and a $189 white monokini from the Bali-based brand Indah, Bella's wardrobe emphasized sun-soaked relaxation and glamour. In one memorable shot, she posed strategically with a matching top over her bare chest while wielding sunglasses and her phone.

The trip, marked as her "favourite week" for the tenth consecutive year, included playful moments like sliding down the yacht's tall water slide, a feature among many amenities on the 170.6-foot vessel that rents for $348,500 per week. Accompanying Bella were friends including Fanny Bourdette-Donon, with whom she enjoyed a high-speed jet ski ride across the Mediterranean, both wearing safety vests. Her brother, Anwar Hadid, also featured in several shared photos.

The journey extended to on-land style, seen in a black maxi dress posed beside a glossy red moped. Bella accessorized with Chopard jewelry, often wearing large dark sunglasses and styling her highlighted blonde hair in a braided ponytail. In her caption, she reflected on the singular experience: 'Morning coffees before work shall never feel the same from this point forward,' tagging her travel companions.

The posts, reaching her nearly 60 million followers, continued a pattern of revealing snaps from Saint-Tropez, including a recent topless photo shared via Instagram Stories where she wore a pale peach bubble miniskirt with lace trim. The overall narrative painted a portrait of ultimate leisure, luxury, and camaraderie against the stunning backdrop of the French Riviera, with every detail from the yacht's glass-bottom pool, fully-equipped gym, steam room, and jacuzzi to the professional 11-person crew underscoring an exclusive escape.

Bella's consistent documentation turned the personal holiday into a public spectacle of fashion, friendship, and far-reaching opulence





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Bella Hadid Supermodel South Of France Saint-Tropez Superyacht Luxury Travel Swimwear Instagram French Riviera Vacation

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