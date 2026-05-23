Bella Hadid's Death-Defying Yacht Jump and Cannes Film Festival Attire

Bella Hadid, the supermodel, was back relaxing on a superyacht in the French Riviera on Friday afternoon just days after her death-defying yacht jump. She flaunted her runway-worthy figure in a plunging white swimsuit and styled her hair in a glamorous updo accessorized with gobstopper diamond earrings by Chopard.

Bella Hadid was back relaxing on a superyacht in the French Riviera on Friday afternoon just days after her death-defying yacht jump . The supermodel, 29, flaunted her runway-worthy figure in a plunging white swimsuit in photos posted to her Instagram Story.

Hadid put her toned backside and flat stomach on display in the sexy one-piece as she poured champagne for her pals aboard the luxury vessel. She was also captured taking in the incredible ocean views through a pair of binoculars, with her dyed blonde hair hidden under a crochet bandana. Hadid further accessorized her scantily-clad look with ample, gold jewelry and oversized sunglasses.

She was joined by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell and Fanny Bourdette-Donon, the director of global communications for Augustinus Bader. Hadid has been in France for over a week attending the star-studded Cannes Film Festival. Just two days ago, Hadid turned heads on the red carpet in a custom lace gown by Schiaparelli inspired by late Hollywood film icon Jane Birkin at the premiere of De Gaulle: Tilting Iron.

Earlier this week, Hadid and her mother Yolanda, 62, attended the Chopard Miracle Gala. Hadid's relaxing yacht day took a scary turn when she jumped into the ocean from the vessel's top deck, which was approximately 50 feet high, as per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Hadid showed off her enviably flat stomach in the sexy one-piece and styled her hair in a glamorous updo accessorized with gobstopper diamond earrings by Chopard.

Hadid's look was the result of hours of meticulous planning — 22,160 hours, to be precise, according to a press release issued by Schiaparelli. Hadid also attended the Cannes premiere of Garance. When she wasn't walking the Cannes red carpet, Hadid was getting in some much needed TLC at various French eateries as well as aboard the 'Seven Sins' superyacht.

On Wednesday, Hadid's relaxing yacht day took a scary turn when she jumped into the ocean from the vessel's top deck, which was approximately 50 feet high, as per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Hadid appeared unhurt by the reckless stunt as she cooled off in the water





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Bella Hadid Supermodel French Riviera Yacht Jump Cannes Film Festival Custom Lace Gown Jane Birkin Pucci Gown Garance Chopard Gala Relaxing Yacht Day Death-Defying Act Enviable Figure Glamorous Updo Gobstopper Diamond Earrings

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