Bella Hadid's 3-Minute Makeup Routine: Her Go-To Skin Tint Makes It Easy

Bella Hadid's quick and simple makeup routine is all thanks to the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheer Tint Hydrator. This skin tint replaces foundation, moisturizer, and SPF, allowing Hadid to achieve a flawless look in just minutes.

Bella Hadid , a renowned supermodel, has revealed her secret to a quick and effortless makeup routine . In a recent TikTok video, Hadid demonstrated how she achieves a flawless look in just three to five minutes using the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheer Tint Hydrator . 'I'm gonna show you guys what my three-to-five-minute routine looks like,' she said, filming herself in her car.

Hadid admitted that the skin tint is a new addition to her regimen, stating, 'It's just a really good tinted moisturizer that evens out my skin, and then usually I don't even wear foundation over it.' The model showcased the product's ease of application, simply rubbing a small amount onto her face to create an even skin tone and a touch of hydration. 'We look like we just went to the beach,' she remarked after application. Hadid's three-minute makeup routine highlights the time-saving benefits of the Clinique Moisture Surge Sheer Tint Hydrator. It not only simplifies the process by eliminating the need for foundation but also replaces moisturizer and SPF in one step. Infused with aloe water and hyaluronic acid, the hydrator effectively replenishes dry skin and provides long-lasting comfort. The sheer tint helps to diminish any discoloration or redness, while the SPF 25 sun protection safeguards against harmful UV rays. The product's gentle formula has garnered praise from customers with sensitive skin. One reviewer, who suffers from rosacea and reactive skin, wrote, 'I have rosacea and very reactive skin, so I haven’t worn makeup in years because putting anything on my skin is so painful,' but this tinted moisturizer is perfect! It’s gentle on my skin, doesn’t cause irritation and effectively smoothes out slight imperfections while allowing me to look natural. I’m a customer for life!





