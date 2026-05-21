Bella Hadid Runs Away With Jet Ski in Cannes, Fashion Events, and Work Focus

Bella Hadid, a media personality, flaunted her jet ski skills during the Cannes Film Festival and showcased her toned figure on a superyacht. She attends multiple fashion events and is open about her evolving style. Also, her days are more focused on work due to the intense work focus in the fashion industry.

Bella Hadid flaunted her skills on the jet ski as she took a splash in the water during a break amid the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The 29-year-old model showcased her toned figure on a superyacht this week. She spent time with friends along the French Riviera and was seen riding a yellow jet ski accompanied by one of her pals. Hadid also enjoyed time on a luxurious yacht before attending the Cannes Film Festival. For the latest fashion event, she turned heads in a white strapless satin gown and a matching off-the-shoulder jacket.

The media personality has a busy schedule, attending red carpet events and performing daring stunts. She discussed her evolving style and the intense work focus in the fashion industry





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Lifestyle Media Stunts Bella Hadid Jet Ski French Riviera Superyacht Cannes Film Festival Fashion Events Toned Figure Intentional Work Focus Evolving Style

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