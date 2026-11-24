Bella Hadid recounts how a stylist advised her to lose weight at 17 to wear Saint Laurent. The model reflects on body shaming, mental health struggles, and her rise to fashion icon.

Bella Hadid has publicly revealed that a stylist once told the supermodel she was too large to wear Saint Laurent when she was merely 17 years old. The now 30-year-old icon, who currently serves as the face of Saint Laurent, shared this painful memory in an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine. She recalled the incident occurring shortly after she had left high school, marking a significant moment in her early career trajectory.

Early Career Body Shaming Incident

Hadid described attending her first go-see with an unnamed female stylist who explicitly advised her to lose a few pounds. The stylist informed the teenage model that her current size disqualified her from wearing the prestigious fashion house's garments. This comment occurred during a vulnerable period, as Hadid was transitioning from her teenage years into professional modeling.

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The model emphasized that she had already endured significant personal battles with her body image prior to this interaction. Despite the negative feedback, Hadid noted that the criticism did not derail her confidence or career path. She maintained that she was developing a healthier relationship with food at the time, which helped shield her from the damaging effects of the stylist's remarks.

Contrast With Current Fashion Status

Twelve years after that initial rejection, Bella Hadid stands as the face of Saint Laurent. This professional milestone highlights a dramatic shift in her career and the broader fashion industry standards. She also holds the title of the face of Prada, a position she describes as both incredible and insane compared to her earlier experiences.

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Hadid pointed out that times have changed significantly since she was a teenager entering the industry. She credited new generations of industry professionals for making the environment better for models today. These modern leaders are working to create a more supportive and respectful workplace culture compared to the past.

Advocating For Empathy And Sensitivity

The model suggested that the industry needs more empathy and sensitivity towards the physical realities models face. She proposed that everyone should consider what it feels like to be photographed and scrutinized daily by the public. Hadid explained that her appearance can fluctuate wildly due to biological factors, making external judgments inaccurate.

She described days when her face would appear puffy and other times when it looked yellow and emaciated. Critics often misinterpret these natural physiological changes as drug use or unhealthy habits. Hadid highlighted that women must deal with hormonal changes and immune system issues that directly impact weight and appearance.

Background On Mental Health Struggles

Hadid has been open about her history with mental health challenges, including chronic anxiety and body dysmorphia. She recalled starting to smoke heavily at age 14 and struggling with an eating disorder during her teenage years. These issues led to frequent crying episodes and a sense of dissociation that she initially thought was normal.

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It took therapy and professional guidance for Hadid to understand that her symptoms were not typical teenage behavior. She realized that her struggles were signs of deeper mental health needs rather than character flaws. This realization has been central to her personal growth and her advocacy for greater awareness in the modeling profession.