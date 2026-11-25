Bella Hadid opens up in Harper's Bazaar about her desire for a small town lifestyle, farming, and motherhood, alongside details on her new relationship with Nathan Lacy.

Bella Hadid has outlined a vision for her future that centers on rural tranquility, community-focused entrepreneurship, and starting a large family. The 30-year-old supermodel shared these personal aspirations in an exclusive interview published on Monday for the December 2026/January 2027 issue of Harper's Bazaar.

Defining Success Beyond the Runway

Hadid redefined her concept of success by prioritizing peace and domestic fulfillment over professional accolades. She stated that true happiness involves living in a small town with a partner she loves, raising children, and caring for animals. The model expressed a strong desire to launch a farm-to-table bakery that integrates flowers and relies entirely on community-sourced ingredients.

Also read Bella Hadid Just Wants to Settle Down “in a Small Town” and Have “Lots of Children”

The fashion icon emphasized that her goals are driven by deep personal fulfillment rather than external validation. She envisions a lifestyle that includes maintaining a greenhouse for gardening, operating a glassblowing studio, and running a ceramic studio. These creative pursuits represent the core of her desired future away from the spotlight.

Evolving Perspectives on Motherhood

Hadid admitted that motherhood was not a definitive dream in her past but has become an overwhelming priority for her now. She described an intense internal drive, noting that her intuition is screaming loudly about becoming a parent. This shift in perspective marks a significant change from her earlier views on raising a family.

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In a previous conversation with British Vogue last year, the model had already hinted at her readiness for motherhood. She described a desire to be a consistent, reliable presence in someone else's life, suggesting that this intimate role would change her life. She clarified that she never grew up with a specific vision of marriage but has always held a clear vision of being a mother.

New Romance with Colorado Cowboy

These revelations follow the confirmation of Hadid's romantic relationship with Nathan Lacy, a cowboy from Colorado. The couple was recently spotted attending a hockey game together in honor of cancer survivors and fighters. Images captured Hadid smiling while Lacy glanced at her affectionately, and another photo showed him kissing her jaw.

Rumors about the pair began spreading when Hadid was seen with Lacy in Milan shortly after her breakup with horse trainer Adan Banuelos. Reports indicate that Lacy comes from a well-known local family in the Rocky Mountains known for being Catholic, conservative, and red. A source confirmed that Hadid and Lacy have been dating for months in secret.

Connection to Texas and Cowboy Culture

Hadid has long expressed an affinity for the American West, particularly Texas. She enjoys spending time there and has studied the diverse styles of cowgirls, ranging from those with elaborate makeup and diamonds to those with messy ponytails and horses. She places herself in the middle of these two extremes, enjoying the culture and lifestyle it offers.

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This interview also comes in the context of Hadid's recent health scare prior to the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Despite these professional and health challenges, her focus remains on building a grounded, community-oriented life. Representatives for Hadid have been contacted for further comment but have not yet responded to requests for information.