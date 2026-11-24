Supermodel Bella Hadid reveals how a stylist once body-shamed her at age 17, claiming she was too large for Saint Laurent, and discusses her journey to becoming the brand's face.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has revealed that she faced significant body-shaming early in her career when a stylist informed the then-seventeen-year-old that she was too big to wear Saint Laurent. The model, now thirty years old, shared this specific memory in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, highlighting the stark contrast between the industry standards she faced as a teenager and her current status as a global fashion icon.

Early Career Body Shaming Incident

Hadid recounted a conversation that took place shortly after she graduated from high school during her first professional go-see with an unnamed female stylist. The stylist explicitly advised her to lose a couple of pounds because she was considered too large for the prestigious luxury house. Hadid emphasized the vulnerability of that moment, noting that she was essentially a baby just entering the professional world at the time, yet she received such harsh criticism regarding her physical appearance.

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The model clarified that the stylist's comment did not negatively impact her self-esteem because she had already endured significant struggles with her body image prior to entering the modeling industry. By the time the stylist made that remark, Hadid had developed a healthier relationship with food and was recovering from previous personal battles. She stated that she looked at food differently and loved her body, accepting that her appearance might not align with someone else's expectations.

Professional Rise and Current Status

Twelve years after that initial rejection, Bella Hadid has achieved a position of immense power and influence within the fashion world. She currently serves as the face of Saint Laurent, marking a full-circle moment regarding the brand that once deemed her unfit for their collections. This prestigious role underscores how much the industry has evolved and how far she has come since those early days of uncertainty and criticism.

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In addition to her partnership with Saint Laurent, Hadid also serves as the face of Prada, a position she describes as both incredible and insane. She has continued to break barriers and command attention on runways worldwide, including opening the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last month. Her success with multiple major luxury houses demonstrates her lasting impact and relevance in an industry that initially tried to exclude her based on arbitrary weight standards.

Mental Health and Industry Advocacy

Hadid has been open about the mental health challenges that accompanied her rise to fame, including chronic anxiety and disassociation during her teenage years. She previously discussed undergoing therapy as a young teen to cope with daily crying spells and a struggle with eating disorders. The model revealed that she began smoking heavily at age fourteen, consuming a pack of Marlboros daily, which she now recognizes as a coping mechanism for her underlying emotional distress.

She explained that growing up, she believed her anxiety, dissociation, and eating issues were normal experiences shared by her peers. It was only through therapy that she realized she was trying to figure out why she felt the way she did. Hadid notes that she suffered from body dysmorphia in her early years, feeling so out of body that she was confused by how others perceived her, which hindered her initial entry into the modeling sector.

Call for Greater Empathy in Fashion

Drawing from her personal experiences, Bella Hadid has proposed a simple yet profound way for the public and industry professionals to foster more empathy toward models. She suggests that people should consider how it would feel to walk outside every day and be photographed, highlighting the discomfort and lack of control models often face regarding their public image.

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The supermodel explained that her appearance fluctuates significantly due to biological factors that are often misunderstood by the general public. She noted that her face can appear super puffy one day and yellow and emaciated the next, leading to false assumptions that she might be using drugs or suffering from health issues. Hadid emphasized that people often lack knowledge about hormonal changes in women and the impact of immune problems on weight fluctuation.

She concluded her message by stating that there needs to be more sensitivity and understanding in the fashion industry. By educating the public about the natural variations in a model's body and the mental health struggles many face, the industry can create a more supportive environment. Her story serves as a testament to resilience, showing that early rejection based on body image can be overcome through talent, persistence, and self-acceptance.