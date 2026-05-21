Bella Hadid Performs Death-Defying Stunt on Superyacht in French Riviera

Supermodel Bella Hadid left onlookers in shock as she performed a death-defying stunt on a superyacht in the French Riviera. The 29-year-old model was seen jumping off the yacht's top deck into the water, feet first, with her arms flailing around in the air. Luckily, she appeared unhurt by the reckless stunt and cooled off in the water. Hadid has been living it up since she arrived for Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, attending several high-profile events and looking stunning in various outfits.

Bella Hadid left onlookers in total shock as she performed a death defying act while aboard a superyacht in the French Riviera on Wednesday. Just hours before gracing the Cannes red carpet, the supermodel, 29, was spotted aboard the luxury triple-decker vessel, which was given the name 'Seven Sins.

' The model, 29, paraded around in a skimpy swimsuit and sunglasses before soaking up the direct sunlight on the yacht's top deck. Then, Hadid did the unthinkable when she carefully stood up on the deck's slanted glass safety railing and jumped straight into the water. She jumped feet first with her arms flailing around in the air as she plunged into the water.

Luckily, the runway maven appeared unhurt by the reckless stunt as she cooled off in the water. For her yacht day, Hadid slipped her slender body into a maroon one-piece with side cutouts. She had on white oval-shaped sunglasses and her dyed blonde hair was worn down. Hadid has been living it up since she arrived for Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

She kicked off the 2026 festival by attending the premiere of Garance on Sunday. She turned heads in a white strapless satin gown with beaded detailing and a matching off-the-shoulder jacket. Hadid, who was joined by her brother Anwar, 26, complemented the look with diamond earrings and white heels. One day later, Hadid brought her glamorous mother Yolanda, 62, as her date to the Chopard Miracle Gala.

For the invite-only event, Hadid looked sensational in a sleek gold sequined gown with a plunging neckline and elegant train. She accentuated her features with a bronzed makeup palette and accessorized with a huge diamond necklace. As for Yolanda, the Hadid matriarch wowed in a red shirt dress. Yolanda and ex-husband Mohamed Hadid, 77, are parents to Hadid, as well as fellow models Gigi, 31, and Anwar, 26.

The former couple split in 2000 after seven years of marriage and have both since found new partners. And on Wednesday, Hadid was back at it as she joined fellow supermodel Heidi Klum at the La Bataille de Gaulle, L'Age de Fer premiere. Hadid looked incredible in a white lace mermaid gown which plunged down to her navel. She put on a daring display as she went braless in the dress which was held together by a black brooch.

On Monday, she joined by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mother Yolanda, 62, at the Chopard Miracle Gala Hadid kicked off her 2026 Cannes experience by attending the premiere of Garance on Sunday De Gaulle is an upcoming two-part biographical film directed by Antonin Baudry, co-written with Bérénice Vila. It's based on the nonfiction book A Certain Idea of France: The Life of Charles De Gaulle by Julian Jackson. It stars Simon Abkarian as Charles de Gaulle.

The first part, Tilting Iron (French: L'Âge de fer, meaning 'The Iron Age'), had its world premiere at Cannes. It will be followed by its theatrical release in France by Pathé on June 10





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Bella Hadid Superyacht French Riviera Cannes Film Festival Death-Defying Stunt

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