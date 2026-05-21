Bella Hadid pays homage to her Palestinian roots

Bella Hadid speaks out against Israeli oppression

The supermodel Bella Hadid paid tribute to her Palestinian heritage and the plight of those displaced by Israeli conflict during an appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday Outside of the Middle East and North Africa, the Keffiyeh has gained popularity among pro-Palestinian activists and is widely considered to be a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinians in their fight against Israel The show of support came after Hadid was publicly fact-checked for posting pictures taken in a Syrian refugee camp as she voiced support for Gaza and Palestinian.

The supermodel Bella Hadid paid tribute to her Palestinian heritage and the plight of those displaced by Israeli conflict during an appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday Outside of the Middle East and North Africa, the Keffiyeh has gained popularity among pro-Palestinian activists and is widely considered to be a symbol of solidarity with the Palestinians in their fight against Israel The show of support came after Hadid was publicly fact-checked for posting pictures taken in a Syrian refugee camp as she voiced support for Gaza and Palestinian





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Bella Hadid Palestinian Heritage Israeli Conflict Censorship Pro-Palestinian Activism

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Bella Hadid pays tribute to Palestinian heritage and demands action on Israeli conflictBella Hadid paid tribute to her Palestinian heritage and the plight of those displaced by Israeli conflict in the west Asian country during an appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The supermodel showed solidarity with Palestinians through her fashion choice, wearing a dress fashioned from a Keffiyeh and a Palestine key necklace.

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