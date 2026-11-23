Bella Hadid opened the recent Victoria's Secret fashion show, marking a full-circle moment from a rejection ten years ago. The model discusses her health struggles and boundaries in a candid interview.

Bella Hadid has officially opened the most recent Victoria's Secret fashion show, a milestone that feels like a full-circle moment for the supermodel. This event took place in October, marking a significant chapter in her career that began over a decade ago when she first worked with her stylist. At that time, she had not yet secured the major breaks that would define her status in the global fashion industry. The recent runway appearance serves as a public vindication of early predictions about her future trajectory.

From Rejection to Runway Opening

The stylist recalls meeting Bella Hadid more than ten years prior during an early fashion shoot. During one of their initial collaborations, Bella Hadid arrived visibly upset because she had just learned she was not cast in the Victoria's Secret show. The stylist told Bella Hadid at that moment that one day, the brand would be begging her to walk for them. Bella Hadid did not believe this prediction at the time, and her whole body shut down in disbelief.

Also read Gigi Hadid Breaks Out Her (Reversible!) Cashmere Beanie for a Cozy Winter Walk

Three days before the recent October show, Bella Hadid opened the event, proving the stylist's earlier intuition correct. Despite this massive professional victory, Bella Hadid admitted she still does not believe it is real, joking that people are just AI-ing her onto the runway. She described experiencing impostor syndrome that persists regardless of how hard she works or how many opportunities she receives. She continues to feel that there is always another girl who is more deserving or has worked harder to achieve that specific spot.

Health Boundaries and Personal Identity

Bella Hadid reflected on the significant differences between her participation in past years and her recent performance. Ten years ago, she would attend horse-show finals in the morning, fly directly to the Victoria's Secret show, and rehearse right before the event. She created an alter ego named Belinda to handle the intensity of these chaotic schedules. In contrast, she felt really strong this year because she had made a firm decision to establish boundaries with her own health.

Advertisement

Bella Hadid suffers from several health conditions that affect her body deeply, including POTS, PMDD, endometriosis, and Lyme disease. She noted that she often struggles with fatigue and body pain, which can cause sudden crashes during high-pressure moments. Just before walking out for her opening look, her clavicle reacted severely, causing her lungs to almost collapse and making it difficult to breathe. She explained that her brain wants to perform, but her body sometimes cannot connect, requiring her to adapt her approach.

Professional Growth and Future Outlook

Turning 30 has prompted Bella Hadid to reflect on her career and her desire to prioritize joy and inspiration. She stated that she has tried to put herself in work positions for a long time that made her feel out of body or like she did not belong. Years ago, she was simply grateful to get any job and would say yes to every opportunity offered. Now, she wants to get rid of what does not bring her joy and bring in what does.

Bella Hadid emphasized that fashion is fundamentally about being around people you feel inspired by. Without that inspiration, it is hard to return to the industry. She observed that many people in the fashion world have worked for 30, 40, or 50 years with zero boundaries, often becoming depressed because they do not know themselves. For ten years, Bella Hadid did not know her favorite color or what she liked to eat, having stopped listening to music to cope with industry pressures. She now focuses on doing jobs she loves with people she respects, allowing her to feel truly inspired and capable.