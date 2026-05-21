Bella Hadid Makes Statement at 79th Cannes Film Festival – Her Family Heritage Affected by the West Asian Conflict

The supermodel paid tribute to her Palestinian heritage and spoke publicly about the Israeli conflict during an appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The accessory is an homage to the 750 000 Palestinian-Arabs who were forced from their homes with little more than their house keys during the 1948 Nakba. The enforced displacement and seizure of Palestinian land property and belongings by Israel three years after the collapse of Nazi Germany affected almost half of Palestine's largely Arab population

Bella Hadid paid tribute to her Palestinian heritage and the plight of those displaced by Israeli conflict in the west Asian country during an appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The supermodel inevitably commanded attention as she arrived in the French resort town wearing a stylish Tom Ford co-ord and heavily tinted sunglasses ahead of a busy week of back-to-back premieres. But it was the accessories that caught the eye, with 29-year-old Hadid, whose father Mohamed is of Palestinian descent, sporting a Palestine key necklace over her cropped mock-neck top.

A symbol of resistance against oppression, the key-shaped accessory is an homage to the 750,000 Palestinian-Arabs who were forced from their homes with little more than their house keys during the 1948 Nakba - interpreted as the 'catastrophe.

' The enforced displacement and seizure of Palestinian land, property, and belongings by Israel, three years after the collapse of Nazi Germany, affected almost half of Palestine's largely Arab population. Hadid's reference to Israeli oppression follows a series of similar political statements, notably her decision to wear a dress fashioned from a Keffiyeh during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Outside of the Middle East and North Africa, the Keffiyeh has gained popularity among pro-Palestinian activists and is widely considered to be an symbol of solidarity with the Palestinians in their fight against Israel. The show of support came after Hadid was publicly fact-checked for posting pictures taken in a Syrian refugee camp as she voiced support for Gaza and Palestinians.

The supermodel had shared an image of children in Yarmouk after an assault by dictator Bashar al-Assad during the Syrian civil war in 2013. Captioning the post, she wrote: Thousands of innocents Palestinian men women and CHILDREN imprisoned without trial. But Syrian-Americans were quick to call out the model over the misleading posts on the war.

This is not the first time she's done this with these SAME IMAGES of children from Yarmouk wrote American Enterprise Institute media strategist Kareem Rifai at the time Completely unacceptable and irresponsible for a mega-celebrity with massive reach. Syrians are still being killed by Assad every day.

Hadid spoke publicly for the first time about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas saying that there is an urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza that must be attended to in an Instagram post in October last year. She shared a detailed statement calling for pressure to be put on political leaders to stand together in defending humanity and compassion.

The supermodel spoke about the sensitive issue more than two weeks after her sister Gigi talked publicly about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Hadid speaks about the sensitive issue more than two weeks after her sister Gigi talked publicly about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past two weeks weeks that have turned the world's attention back toward a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades said Hadid I have much to say but for today I will keep it short. I've been sent hundreds of death threats daily my phone number has been leaked and my family has felt to be in danger.

But I cannot be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine especially in Gaza cannot afford our silence. We are not brave they are.

Seeing the aftermath of airstrikes in Gaza I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone all the lost fathers brothers sisters uncles aunties friends that will never again walk this earth A symbol of resistance the accessory is an homage to the 750 000 Palestinian-Arabs who were forced from their homes with little more than their house keys during the 1948 Nakba Regardless of the history of the land I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians anywhere. Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movemen





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