Supermodel Bella Hadid faces backlash from liberal supporters after hard launching her new boyfriend Nathan Lacy, sparking MAGA makeover debates and political controversy.

Bella Hadid, the 30-year-old supermodel known for her outspoken support of Palestine and trans rights, has triggered a significant political firestorm after hard launching her new romantic partner, Nathan Lacy. The revelation has divided her fanbase, with social media users accusing the model of abandoning her liberal values in favor of conservative aesthetics. This sudden shift in public perception comes as Hadid spends time with Lacy, a man whose background and lifestyle starkly contrast with her established activist persona.

Bella Hadid Political Backlash Over New Relationship

Hadid faced immediate ridicule online after posting images from a Colorado Avalanche hockey game in Denver with Lacy. Observers noted her platinum hair, spray tan, and hockey jersey as evidence of a 'MAGA makeover,' despite Hadid later clarifying that the hairstyle was a wig from Spirit Halloween. One internet user commented on the contradiction, stating that Hadid advocates for 'Free Palestine' and 'Abolish ICE' while socializing with conservative peers. Another critic dismissed the transformation as going 'full MAGA Barbie,' highlighting the jarring disconnect between her political history and her current public appearance.

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Love Story Between Bella Hadid And Nathan Lacy

The romance between Bella Hadid and Nathan Lacy, 38, was reportedly in the early stages for nearly a year before becoming public. The couple was first spotted together in Milan in February, shortly after Hadid ended her two-year relationship with Adan Banuelos. By Labor Day weekend, they were seen shopping together in Crested Butte, Colorado. Hadid finally made the relationship official on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from the hockey game without explicitly tagging Lacy. She captioned the post 'Colorado girl at heart,' suggesting a deep personal connection to the region where she has recently relocated.

Bella Hadid Hometown Move And Crested Butte Life

Hadid has significantly invested in her new life in the Rocky Mountains, purchasing a house in Crested Butte for $5.5 million earlier this week. This move appears designed to bring her closer to Lacy, whose family has resided in the town for five generations. Crested Butte has a population of just 1,692 people. Locals expressed confusion over how their political views align, with one insider noting that Hadid seems like the 'total opposite' of the community. However, some residents speculated that Hadid might influence Lacy's perspective, stating that 'maybe she will change him.'

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Nathan Lacy Conservative Republican Background

Nathan Lacy has maintained a private political stance, but public records indicate he is a registered Republican dating back to 2009. His father, Bill Jr, is also a registered Republican, while his mother leans Democrat. A local source noted that ranching families in that part of Colorado are typically 'very, very Republican.' Screenshots have circulated suggesting Lacy's sister, Rachael, follows prominent conservative figures on Instagram, including Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Charlie Kirk. Rachael, who shares Hadid's interest in equestrianism, is believed to have introduced the couple.

Future Of Relationship And Public Scrutiny

Despite the intense scrutiny, Hadid has kept details of her relationship with Lacy closely guarded, sharing them only with close friends and family. Sources confirm she moved to Colorado recently to be near Lacy, staying in his apartment until closing on her new property. Lacy's Instagram account remains private, and he has not publicly declared his political views. As Hadid settles into her new home, the intersection of her celebrity status, political past, and new relationship continues to generate debate among fans and observers alike.