Bella Hadid Has Spoken Out After Being Accused Of “Going Full MAGA Barbie” With A Bleach-Blonde Transformation — And I Wasn't Expecting THIS

'Bella Hadid dye your hair back right now wtf.'

I get to spend my days writing all about the pop culture stories that your group chats are talking about.in January this year, there have been rumors that Bella is dating someone else from the cowboy scene, a guy called, Nathan is a fifth-generation cowboy from Crested Butte, Colorado, where he works as an estimator and project manager at his family’s construction company.

On top of that, his family apparently owns a ranch in Crested Butte.have suggested that she met Nathan through his sister, Rachael Lacy, a fellow equestrian who Bella seems to have been friends with for a while now.from a Hockey Fights Cancer charity event that took place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 7. Describing herself as a"Colorado girl at heart," Bella used the caption to draw attention to a very important cause.

Also read Bella Hadid Hard Launches New Romance With PDA-Filled Photos

"Hockey Fights Cancer is such a beautiful reminder of what a community can do when it comes together, raising money for cancer research while honoring the people and families in Colorado whose lives have been touched by cancer," she wrote. The caption made no mention of Nathan, although he was featured prominently in six of the 19 photographs in the post. Here they are getting cozy by the rink.

However, away from the hard launch of it all, people were also taken aback by Bella's new look, as she debuted platinum blonde hair, heavy makeup, and what appears to be a fresh spray tan. It's obviously quite a departure from Bella's signature dark hair and pale skin, and people have compared the striking look to the type of""i am not even trying to be a hater but the whole tan + bleached to god is giving republican beauty standard," read oneTo be very clear, rocking so-called"MAGA makeup" is no actual indication that a person is MAGA or Republican.

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There is also no concrete evidence to suggest that Nathan is definitely a MAGA guy. The speculation stems from the fact that fans noticed that his sister, Rachael, follows several prominent Republicans on IG, includingthat Nathan's family has a reputation for being"very Catholic, very conservative and very red.

" of the commentary about her new look, as she's spoken out to reassure fans that the super-blonde hair, at least, is not a permanent change.

"Btw yes guys it was a wig from Spirit Halloween," she wrote on her IG Story on Tuesday. "I was too lazy to do my hair," she added with a laughing emoji. Well, the bleached-blonde might not be the real deal, but it looks like her Colorado lifestyle very much is.

On Tuesday, thereported that the supermodel just purchased a historic house in Crested Butte for $5.5 million, so I guess we'll be seeing more of these two in the future!