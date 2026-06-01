Bella Hadid flaunts her toned physique in a series of tiny bikinis during a girls' trip to the South of France

Bella Hadid recently shared a series of fun-filled snaps from a girls' trip to the South of France. The supermodel, 29, slipped into a very skimpy gold two piece as she posed up a storm for her latest Instagram post. In other shots she wore pink swimwear while topping up her tan and relaxing on their huge yacht.

Bella Hadid showed off her supermodel figure in a series of tiny bikinis as she shared fun-filled snaps from a girls' trip to the South of France on Monday.

The supermodel, 29, slipped into a very skimpy gold two piece as she posed up a storm for her latest Instagram post. In other shots she wore pink swimwear while topping up her tan and relaxing on their huge yacht. Sharing the snaps and reflecting on her holiday she penned in the caption of her Instagram post: Morning coffees before work shall never feel the same from this point forward.

I love you @fannybourdettedonon @yasminediba @nailglam @josephthorntonallan @mimicuttrell @maddyyac @maggienutley @anwarhadid @yolanda.hadid. It comes after Bella continued her streak of scantily-clad looks during her Saint-Tropez trip as she shared a topless snap of herself on Instagram recently.

Bella Hadid showed off her supermodel figure in a series of tiny bikinis as she shared fun-filled snaps from a girls' trip to the South of France on Monday The supermodel, 29, slipped into a very skimpy gold two piece as she posed up a storm for her latest Instagram post The supermodel - who was spotted yachting in a red bikini over the weekend - took to her Stories to share the racy photo with her nearly 60 million followers. She sported a pale peach bubble miniskirt with lacy ivory trim, while strategically holding its matching top over her bare chest.

Bella had her hands full, as she also carried a pair of sunglasses and snapped the photo with her phone, positioning it directly in front of her face. The beauty also modelled a barely there $189 white monokini from Bali-based brand Indah. The plunging, stringy look teased her perky cleavage, boasted side ties and had a thong design. In another image, she wore a black maxi dress while posing on a glossy red moped.

Her brother Anwar Hadid, 26, has appeared in various photos she's shared online over the past several days. Meanwhile, Bella continued her yachting adventures on the French Riviera on Sunday with a high-speed jet ski ride with her gal pal Fanny Bourdette-Donon. The beauty, who's an avid equestrian, piloted the wave runner with ease as Fanny held on to her for dear life. The DC-born, Malibu-raised star and her pal both wore black life vests for safety on the Mediterranean.

In other shots she wore pink swimwear while topping up her tan and relaxing on their huge yacht Sharing the snaps and reflecting on her holiday she penned in the caption of her Instagram post: Morning coffees before work shall never feel the same from this point forward She enjoyed a coffee as she relaxed in the sun Bella looked out over the incredible ocean views She added a checked shirt over the top of her pink bikini For another stylish look she wore a white sheer two piece Bella posed up a storm for her latest Instagram snaps Read More Bella Hadid flaunts her toned physique in a skimpy brown bikini as she enjoys a trip around Saint-Tropez on a luxury yacht Bella wore large dark sunglasses and bared her back in an orange-patterned halter one-piece swimsuit featuring a scallop ruffle-hemmed boy short.

The Chopard brand ambassador kept her jewellery on and scraped her highlighted blonde locks into a braided ponytail for her sun-soaked day in the South of France. The star - who was marking the 10th consecutive year of her 'favourite week' - looked giddy as a child as she slid down the tall slide into the water. It's one of the many luxury amenities offered aboard the 'Seven Sins' superyacht, which costs an eye-popping $348,500 per week to rent.

The three-level fancy boat can sleep up to 11 people in five cabins of the 170.6ft-long vessel, which was originally built in 2017 in Sanlorenzo, Italy (refitted 2024). 11 crew members run 'Seven Sins' which travels up to 17 knots and also features a glass-bottom pool, fully-equipped gym, steam room and jacuzzi





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bella Hadid South Of France Girls' Trip Tiny Bikinis Luxury Yacht

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bella Hadid Cosigns This Summer's Romantic Granny Pants TrendBloomers may have started as underwear, but they're way too pretty to hide. Just ask Bella Hadid.

Read more »

Teen Parents from 'Unexpected' Call Off Engagement Weeks After AnnouncementBella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson, the teenage parents from TLC's Unexpected, have broken off their engagement. Bella stated the split resulted from Hunter's dishonesty and quick move to someone new, noting there was no significant drama. The couple, who have a child together after conceiving when Bella was 14 and Hunter was 12, had faced public scrutiny over their ages and the legality of their relationship, which Bella previously defended as consensual.

Read more »

Gigi and Bella Hadid Have the Most Wholesome Hangout as They Paint Watercolors by the PoolBella’s bikini even served as a subtle shoutout to her sister

Read more »

Bella Hadid's Decade of Luxury: A supermodel's girls' trip aboard a $348,500-per-week French Riviera superyachtBella Hadid marks ten years of a favored tradition with an extravagant South of France getaway. The supermodel shares a visual diary from the luxury superyacht 'Seven Sins,' featuring skimpy swimwear, thrilling water activities, and glamorous moments with friends and family.

Read more »