Bella Hadid opens up about POTS, endometriosis, and past body image pressure in a candid Harper's Bazaar interview, redefining success on her own terms.

Bella Hadid has revealed the profound physical and emotional challenges she faces as a top-tier model in a new feature for Harper's Bazaar. The runway star appeared completely nude for the December 2026/January 2027 issue, showcasing her physique while wearing only fluffy heels. This visual statement accompanies a candid interview with Editor-in-Chief Samira Nasr, where Hadid discusses her chronic health conditions and the intense scrutiny of the fashion industry.

Health Scare Before Victoria's Secret Runway

Bella Hadid suffered a severe health crisis moments before she was scheduled to open the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The model, who is thirty years old, experienced a sudden inability to breathe and a sensation that her lungs might collapse just before walking out. She described the incident as a moment where her body disconnected from her brain, leaving her unable to perform despite her expertise in walking the runway.

Also read Bella Hadid Just Wants to Settle Down “in a Small Town” and Have “Lots of Children”

Hadid attributed this event to several underlying medical conditions that affect her daily life. She told the publication that she suffers from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, known as POTS, as well as Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, or PMDD. Additionally, she revealed she deals with endometriosis and Lyme disease, conditions that cause her body to crash unexpectedly.

Stylist Criticism Over Body Image at Age Seventeen

Bella Hadid recounted a painful incident from when she was just seventeen years old, which marked her early entry into high fashion. An unnamed stylist told her she was too large to wear Saint Laurent garments and advised her to lose weight. This criticism came during her first go-see shortly after graduating from high school, a time when she was still developing her identity in the industry.

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The model noted that her relationship with food and her body has evolved significantly since that encounter. She stated that she had already struggled with body image issues before the stylist's comment, which hardened her resolve. Hadid explained that she now loves her body and does not care if others perceive her differently than they might expect.

Career Triumph Over Industry Pressures

Bella Hadid has transformed her career from a teenager told she was too big to becoming the face of prestigious brands. She currently serves as the brand ambassador for Saint Laurent, a label that once rejected her figure. She also holds the position of face for Prada, marking a complete reversal of the early rejection she faced.

She acknowledged that the industry environment has improved for models over the last twelve years. Hadid credited new generations of people entering the field with making it a better place for models to thrive. She emphasized that while the pressure to maintain a certain image remains, she no longer internalizes negative comments about her weight.

Redefining Success Beyond Fashion Fame

Bella Hadid expressed that her definition of success differs markedly from the external metrics of the fashion world. She described external success as being highly visible, earning significant income, and appearing frequently on television and magazine covers. However, she stated that these achievements are important only for building a career, not for her personal fulfillment.

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Her true aspiration involves living quietly in a small town with a man she loves and their children. Hadid envisions a life populated by humans and animals, prioritizing peace and privacy over fame. She wants to create a sanctuary away from the glare of the fashion industry, where she can focus on family and simple living.

Advocacy for Chronic Illness Awareness

Bella Hadid uses her platform to highlight the struggles of managing chronic illness while working in a demanding profession. She explained that her body often goes through cycles of feeling well followed by sudden, severe crashes. This unpredictability requires her to constantly adapt her work schedule and expectations.

She hopes that her openness will help others understand the invisible burdens of conditions like POTS and endometriosis. Hadid noted that people do not always realize the extent of her fatigue and body pain. By sharing her story, she aims to foster greater empathy and understanding for models and others managing similar health challenges.