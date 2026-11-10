Bella Hadid Debuts Platinum Hair at Colorado Avalanche Game

Bella Hadid debuted platinum blonde hair at a Colorado Avalanche game at Ball Arena in Denver, honoring Hockey Fights Cancer on Instagram.

Bella Hadid debuted platinum blonde hair while attending a Colorado Avalanche game at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, November 7, according to posts she shared on Instagram. The model shared flirty snapshots from the outing, which she described as a night honoring Hockey Fights Cancer.

In her caption, Hadid thanked the Avalanche for using the power of sport for something much bigger than the scoreboard. She continued the message on Monday, November 9, writing to those who have fought cancer, those still fighting, and those who have been lost, along with the loved ones standing beside them.

Also read Bella Hadid goes Instagram-official with boyfriend as she debuts dramatic new hairstyle

Bella Hadid Shares Avalanche Game Photos on Instagram

Bella Hadid posted photos of her night at the Avalanche game, which she said she was glad to have attended. In one playful picture, Hadid blew a kiss at the camera while a companion named Lacy bit her cheek. Other snaps showed the two embracing as they cheered on their team, which beat the Detroit Red Wings.

Hadid also wrote that she has always loved hockey since living in New York City. She described herself as a Colorado girl at heart, saying she had grown up in the state since she was young, and suggested it was only a matter of time before she found her way to the Avalanche.

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Yolanda Hadid Shares Update on Lyme Disease Flare-Up

Yolanda Hadid said her daughter Bella Hadid is battling a flare-up of chronic neurological Lyme disease. Yolanda, 61, shared a message about Bella's courageous fight and posted photos from her daughter's recent hospital stay on Instagram on Thursday, September 18.

In her post, Yolanda Hadid wrote that watching Bella struggle in silence was the hardest part of the ordeal. She said she remains by her daughter's side as the model manages the condition.

Reports on Romance, Work Focus, and Well-Being

Lacy, who is reportedly a project manager for his family's construction business, has been romantically linked to Bella Hadid since February, according to the report. The two were spotted together during Milan Fashion Week at the time.

A separate passage in the report says Bella Hadid and Banuelos dated for two years. They first crossed paths at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023.

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An unnamed source told the outlet that Hadid had returned to work and remained very focused on her career. The same source said Hadid was also focused on her well-being and was feeling a little better. The report did not provide further details on her health status.

Bella Hadid's Colorado Roots and Recent Travel Posts

Bella Hadid also reflected on her time visiting home, sharing a trip to a place she holds near and dear. In a picture shared on Instagram on Monday, August 24, she showed off her figure in a colorful swimsuit during the picturesque getaway.

The trip coverage highlights how Hadid often balances her New York base with her Colorado connection, a link she emphasized in her hockey posts. The report did not specify where the trip took place beyond describing it as a place she considers special.