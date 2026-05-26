Bella Hadid Continues Her Saint-Tropez Trip with Scantily-Clothed Looks

Bella Hadid continues her streak of scantily-clad looks during her Saint-Tropez trip on Monday. The 29-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to share a topless photo with her nearly 60 million followers. She sported a pale peach bubble miniskirt with lacy ivory trim, while strategically holding its matching top over her bare chest. The beauty also modeled a barely there $189 white monokini from Bali-based brand Indah. In another image, she wore a black maxi dress while posing on a glossy red moped. Her brother Anwar Hadid, 26, has appeared in various photos she's shared online over the past several days. And in one of Monday's posts, she and two others held baguettes as the Kin Euphorics founder said she was 'ready to go home.' On October 6, Rizzoli New York will publish a $45 'visual memoir,' titled Bella Hadid: Between Us. The coffee table book will feature never-before-seen photos from the nepo baby's middle school years and prom night. It will also include shots of her magazine covers and runway shows, plus handwritten notes and text messages. Since achieving notoriety as one of the world's most recognizable models, Hadid has become an entrepreneur. Alongside Jen Batchelor, she is the co-founder of the non-alcoholic functional beverages range Kin Euphorics. In May 2024 she launched Orabella, described as a 'hydrating, alcohol-free skin perfume.' On the personal front, she has been single since ending her three-year relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos in January, despite the two buying a home together in Fort Worth, Texas Hadid previously dated art director Marc Kalman and R&B singer The Weeknd.

Bella Hadid continued her streak of scantily-clad looks during her Saint-Tropez trip on Monday. The 29-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram Stories to share a topless photo with her nearly 60 million followers.

She sported a pale peach bubble miniskirt with lacy ivory trim, while strategically holding its matching top over her bare chest. Hadid had her hands full, as she also carried a pair of sunglasses and snapped the photo with her phone, positioning it directly in front of her face. The beauty also modeled a barely there $189 white monokini from Bali-based brand Indah. The plunging, stringy look teased her perky cleavage, boasted side ties and had a thong design.

In another image, she wore a black maxi dress while posing on a glossy red moped. Her brother Anwar Hadid, 26, has appeared in various photos she's shared online over the past several days. And in one of Monday's posts, she and two others held baguettes as the Kin Euphorics founder said she was 'ready to go home.

' On October 6, Rizzoli New York will publish a $45 'visual memoir,' titled Bella Hadid: Between Us. The coffee table book will feature never-before-seen photos from the nepo baby's middle school years and prom night. It will also include shots of her magazine covers and runway shows, plus handwritten notes and text messages. Since achieving notoriety as one of the world's most recognizable models, Hadid has become an entrepreneur.

Alongside Jen Batchelor, she is the co-founder of the non-alcoholic functional beverages range Kin Euphorics. In May 2024 she launched Orabella, described as a 'hydrating, alcohol-free skin perfume.

' On the personal front, she has been single since ending her three-year relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos in January, despite the two buying a home together in Fort Worth, Texas Hadid previously dated art director Marc Kalman and R&B singer The Weeknd. Hadid gave fans a close-up glimpse of her pert derriere as she gazed out at the ocean while on a yacht. The fashionista teamed the summer look with an ivory knit bandana.

The beauty also gave fans a glimpse of her pert derriere as she gazed out at the ocean while on a yacht, and in another image, she wore a black maxi dress while posing on a glossy red moped. Her brother Anwar Hadid, 26, has appeared in various photos she's shared online over the past several days.

And in one of Monday's posts, she and two others held baguettes as the Kin Euphorics founder said she was 'ready to go home.

' On October 6, Rizzoli New York will publish a $45 'visual memoir,' titled Bella Hadid: Between Us. The coffee table book will feature never-before-seen photos from the nepo baby's middle school years and prom night. It will also include shots of her magazine covers and runway shows, plus handwritten notes and text messages. Since achieving notoriety as one of the world's most recognizable models, Hadid has become an entrepreneur.

Alongside Jen Batchelor, she is the co-founder of the non-alcoholic functional beverages range Kin Euphorics. In May 2024 she launched Orabella, described as a 'hydrating, alcohol-free skin perfume.

' On the personal front, she has been single since ending her three-year relationship with cowboy Adan Banuelos in January, despite the two buying a home together in Fort Worth, Texas Hadid previously dated art director Marc Kalman and R&B singer The Weeknd





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bella Hadid Saint-Tropez Kin Euphorics Orabella Adan Banuelos The Weeknd Marc Kalman Jen Batchelor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bella Hadid’s Vintage Vacation Style Channels Carrie BradshawThe model is currently off-duty in St. Tropez—and found a spring 2001 Prada piece that was once worn on “Sex and the City.”

Read more »

Bella Hadid Trades Cannes Heels for a $180 Thong SandalBella Hadid wore $180 Massimo Dutti black leather thong sandals in Saint-Tropez with her brother after a Cannes run of Prada pumps and Puma Speedcats.

Read more »

Bella Hadid Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in a Plunging Black Dress in Saint-TropezBella Hadid, a supermodel, stepped out in Saint-Tropez during a sun-soaked getaway with her brother, Anwar. She looked incredible in a plunging black dress and posed for photos with a red Vespa.

Read more »

Bella Hadid enjoys sun-soaked getaway with brother Anwar in Saint-TropezModel Bella Hadid looked stunning as she stepped out in a plunging black dress during a recent getaway in Saint-Tropez. The 29-year-old supermodel was joined by her brother Anwar for a relaxed outing, taking in the sights and sounds of the sun-soaked French Riviera

Read more »