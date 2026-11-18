Supermodel Bella Hadid is deepening ties with boyfriend Nathan Lacy in Aspen, Colorado, following a vintage shopping date and the purchase of a home in Crested Butte.

Supermodel Bella Hadid is strengthening her romantic involvement with boyfriend Nathan Lacy during a recent weekend getaway in Aspen, Colorado. The couple was photographed enjoying an affectionate afternoon while vintage shopping in the mountain resort town. This public display of closeness marks a significant step in their relationship, which has developed largely away from the strict scrutiny of Hollywood's usual dating scenes. Their outing highlights a growing comfort level between the model and her partner as they integrate their lives in the American West.

Shifting From Adan Banuelos to Nathan Lacy

Hadid is currently navigating a notable transition in her personal life after previously being linked to actor Adan Banuelos. In recent interviews, the 28-year-old model had openly discussed her desire for motherhood alongside Banuelos, signaling a serious and committed phase in that partnership. Reports indicated that Hadid and Banuelos were together as recently as July, but the model's current focus appears to have shifted entirely toward her connection with Lacy. This change suggests that Hadid is exploring new emotional territories and finding stability in a different kind of relationship dynamic.

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Nathan Lacy's Deep Colorado Roots and Family

Nathan Lacy brings a distinct heritage to his relationship with Hadid, as he is a fifth-generation local of Crested Butte, Colorado. His family has deep roots in the region, where cowboy culture and Western heritage remain central to the community's identity. Lacy works professionally as an estimator and project manager for his family's construction company, a business that has supported the local economy for generations. His long-standing presence in the area provides a grounded and authentic backdrop to his romance with the international supermodel.

Strengthening Ties Through Property and Hobbies

The couple's connection is further solidified by Hadid's purchase of a house in Crested Butte, which reflects her commitment to embracing a Western-inspired lifestyle. This property acquisition demonstrates that Hadid is not just visiting the area but is actively establishing a permanent base in the mountain town. Additionally, Lacy's sister, Rachael, is friends with the model and shares her passion for horses, creating a natural bridge between their families. This mutual interest in equestrian activities and rural living has likely helped the couple get to know each other on a deeper, more personal level.

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Public Appearances and Social Media Buzz

Hadid and Lacy recently attracted significant attention after attending a Colorado Avalanche hockey game on November 7. The model shared photographs from the sporting event on Instagram three days later, showing the pair getting affectionate in the stands. These images provided fans with a closer look at their growing bond and confirmed their status as a couple to the public. Although neither party has formally confirmed the relationship through a press release, their consistent public appearances speak volumes about the stability and seriousness of their romance.

Future Steps in a Mountain Lifestyle

The future for Hadid and Lacy appears to involve a continued integration of her high-profile career with his local Colorado lifestyle. Their relationship offers a refreshing contrast to the typical fast-paced celebrity romance, focusing instead on shared values, family connections, and regional pride. As Hadid settles into her new home in Crested Butte, the couple is likely to spend more time engaging with the local community and enjoying the outdoors together. This period represents a meaningful chapter in Hadid's life, prioritizing genuine connection and personal grounding over the glamour often associated with her profession.