Bella Hadid and boyfriend Nathan Lacy were spotted PDA-filled thrifting in Aspen, Colorado, following their recent hard launch as a couple. See details.

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Nathan Lacy publicly showcased their affection while spending a casual Tuesday afternoon thrifting in the mountain resort town of Aspen, Colorado. The couple, who recently made their relationship official after attending a Colorado Avalanche hockey game together, were captured on camera clearly enjoying each other's company in the rustic Colorado setting.

Photos from the outing showed the supermodel and her cowboy boyfriend unable to keep their hands off one another, signaling a happy chapter in their new romantic life.

Aspen Thrifting And Romantic Details

Also read Bella Hadid Goes Full Après-Ski Mode in Aspen

The thirty-year-old supermodel looked every part the mountain girl as she emerged from a local thrift store arm-in-arm with Lacy. She styled her look with a beanie, double denim outfit, and her hair tied in braided pigtails, accessorized with gold hoop earrings that caught the light. Her smile was wide and genuine as she leaned against Lacy, who was dressed in a checkered shirt, a jacket, and a Coors beer hat. Lacy appeared visibly smitten, with his eyes full of adoration for his girlfriend as they navigated the store aisles together.

Relationship Timeline And First Sightings

This public outing follows the couple's hard launch of their romance just last week, which began with a trip to see the Colorado Avalanche play hockey. Hadid shared flirty, public display of affection packed photos from that game on her Instagram account, confirming the status of her relationship with the project manager from the Rocky Mountains. Before this recent confirmation, the two were first spotted together in Milan, Italy, just weeks after Hadid had ended her two-year relationship with professional equestrian Adan Banuelos.

Past Relationship With Adan Banuelos

Advertisement

Hadid had been in a high-profile relationship with Adan Banuelos, a well-known horse trainer on the competitive circuit, since October 2023. The couple sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were first seen together in Texas, and by February 2024, they had gone public on social media wearing matching cowboy hats. Despite reports of a split in January, with an insider telling Entertainment That she was still processing the end of that serious bond, witnesses at a cutting event hosted at Taylor Sheridan's ranch in Texas in mid-April said the pair appeared at ease and in sync.

Nathan Lacy Background And Family

Nathan Lacy is an equestrian-loving project manager who hails from a well-known local family in Colorado. Insiders have previously described his background as being very Catholic, very conservative, and very red, fitting the local culture of the area where he resides. The Daily Mail revealed his identity earlier in the year, noting that Hadid had been enjoying his company in Colorado since the summer. This outing marks a clear transition for Hadid as she embraces a new romance with deep roots in the conservative circles of the American West.

Next Steps And Public Reaction

The couple continues to navigate their new status as fans and media watch closely for their next moves. While The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Hadid for comment regarding the Aspen photos, the supermodel has shown no hesitation in sharing her happiness with the world. Following the recent thrifting adventure, observers expect the couple to continue spending time together in Colorado, potentially engaging in more outdoor activities that suit Lacy's lifestyle. The public display of affection in Aspen serves as a definitive statement of their commitment to each other at this time.