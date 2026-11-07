Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Agree: These $180 Nike Sneakers Have Serious It-Girl Appeal

That's right, they haven't sold out yet.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsevents together. Beyond the celebrity style circuit, they're Pilates buddies, too. Even when Hadid and Bieber exercise at separate studios, they share the same taste in running shoes.

Case in point: On November 5, Bieber styled Hadid's go-to $180debuted the striking basketball sneakers in 2003, but now, the"near-exact replica" features breathable black mesh, flexible columns that connect to spring-style rubber soles, and pops of red on the tongues and heels. The It-shoes are available in an assortment ofBack in February, the Orebella founder sported the same chunky sneakers with black Alo Yoga leggings, a trench coat to match, and statement socks.to Bieber and Hadid snatched their sizes.

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Bieber, for one, began her collection with the Comme des Garçons x Nike Shox Sneakers from the Spring 2019 show, complete with branded chains across the toe boxes. Meanwhile, Hadid started styling the Shox TLs in black, brown suede, and stark white shades. By May 2023, Bieber made waves with an ombré yellow-to-orange take on the Shox TL trend, courtesy of Nike's first collaboration with.

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Perhaps she'll pull them out of storage this week to celebrate the British-Jamaican designer's new appointment as the creative director of Balenciaga. While the Nike x Martine Rose sneakers sold out years ago, Bieber's latest Nike Shox TLs are ripe for the shopping, below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandswhere she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head .

Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat.