Bell City Council voted to sell two mobile home parks, citing financial strain. Residents, including Raylene Jimenez, protested the decision, fearing displacement in an area with scarce affordable housing options.

City Council members in Bell voted on Oct. 14, 2026, to initiate the sale of two mobile home parks, triggering an immediate and emotional response from long-term residents. The decision, made at a public meeting at Bell City Hall, has intensified debates over housing affordability and city transparency in the Los Angeles County municipality.

Protests Erupt During Council Vote on Park Sales

Raylene Jimenez, 26, stood at the podium after the vote concluded and expressed her outrage before the seated officials. She screamed, "Shame on you! Shameful!" while her arms flew in the air. Jimenez, her parents, and her two children live in a narrow home on space 189 at the rear of Bell Mobile Home Park. They pay $648 a month to rent the land beneath their residence.

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The emotional confrontation lasted for several minutes before city officials called for a recess and exited through a side door. Jimenez is among approximately 300 residents affected by the potential sale. City leaders stated they can no longer afford to subsidize housing for these residents or cover maintenance and debt payments for the parks.

Financial Strain Drives Decision to Sell Parks

Bell Mobile Home Park and Florence Village Mobile Home Park are separated by three-quarters of a mile of single-family homes and small businesses. The families living in these communities are overwhelmingly Latino and earn on average less than $50,000 a year. Many of them have lived there for decades.

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On average, mobile home owners pay $613 a month to rent the land beneath their homes. These fees represent a bargain in Southern California, where housing costs typically run significantly higher. The city of Bell argues that it cannot sustain the financial burden of maintaining these properties while serving the broader community.

Bell Scandal History Influences Current Tensions

The discussion over the sale of the mobile home parks has raised questions about the city's continued commitment to transparency. In 2010, Los Angeles Times journalists revealed that city officials had been clearing municipal coffers to pay themselves outsize salaries and benefits. They used taxpayer money to buy themselves a horse ranch.

Seven city officials were convicted of misappropriating public funds, and some went to prison. The "Bell scandal" was so notorious that it sparked investigations of neighboring cities and municipal governments and appeared as a question on "Jeopardy." This history casts a shadow over current administrative decisions. Mayor Ana Maria Quintana has previously stated, "We're trying to change that image because it is negative." She added, "I don't want us to be seen as victims. However, it needs to be acknowledged that we were." The council has argued that Bell must move on from the narrative wrought by the scandal.

Housing Insecurity and Relocation Challenges Loom

Residents with some of the lowest incomes in the area report receiving no clear answers about their futures. At last month's meeting, two women wore T-shirts that read, in Spanish, "We are victims of ongoing mismanagement and mishandling by Bell." The Times reached out to all five elected members of the council, none of whom agreed to an interview or responded to written questions about the parks.

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A firm hired by Bell found that because mobile home park residents currently pay such low rents, there is very little housing nearby they could afford if they are forced to leave. In many cases, relocation may be financially impossible for current tenants. Per state law, Bell would have to pay for relocation costs and the homes, which, despite being called mobile, are too old to be moved.

The history of mobile home parks in California dates back to the 1930s, when many opened as temporary trailer spots for families looking for work during the Great Depression. Decades later, the federal government began funding new parks as manufacturers began building wider, more spacious homes. Transient parks became established neighborhoods, often in the middle of growing cities. Today, mobile homes in California are the cheapest type of housing.

Because residents typically own the homes, they are only on the hook for land rent and utilities. This arrangement has allowed families to find a toehold in the middle of growing cities, from working-class communities like Bell to wealthy enclaves. The potential displacement of these residents highlights the tension between municipal fiscal responsibility and the preservation of affordable housing stock.