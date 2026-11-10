Bell 206 Helicopter Crash Kills British Couple on Honeymoon in Sifnos

Investigators reveal devastating details of a Bell 206 crash in Sifnos that killed newlyweds Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert, along with pilot Giorgos Raikos, during a private air taxi flight.

The Hellenic Air and Railway Safety Investigation Authority ( HARSIA) has released harrowing photographs from the scene of a fatal helicopter crash on the Greek island of Sifnos. The tragedy, which occurred on August 17, claimed the lives of British newlyweds Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert.

They were traveling with pilot Giorgos Raikos when their private air taxi plunged to the ground near the island's heliport.

The Bell 206 helicopter suffered a catastrophic failure, rotating erratically before bursting into flames upon impact. All three individuals aboard, including the honeymooning couple from London and the experienced pilot, died from fatal injuries sustained in the accident.

Crash Mechanics And Forensic Findings

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A preliminary report by HARSIA indicates that the aircraft suddenly lost control around its vertical axis immediately before the crash. The helicopter struck a wall situated between two uneven plateaus and came to rest upside down. It was almost completely destroyed by the intense fire that followed the initial impact.

Forensic evidence recovered from the scene reveals the severity of the destruction. The main rotor blades detached upon hitting the ground and were located 48 meters away from the main crash site. The tail rotor blades were broken in multiple places, with one blade found 4.4 meters from the wreckage.

Investigators also noted that all blades of the first stage of the axial compressor, a critical engine component, were shattered at their roots. The drive shaft in the tail rotor and the pitch control rod were similarly broken. Extensive fire damage scorched the outer casing of the engine gearbox and the vertical fin of the aircraft.

Victim Backgrounds And Professional Ties

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Alexander Cromie, 31, served as the vice president of private wealth solutions at the London office of asset manager Blackstone. His wife, Marie Ebert, 30, was a consultant at the global firm Bain & Company. The couple had hired the private air taxi to transport them from the village of Markopoulo, near Athens, to Sifnos to begin their honeymoon.

Pilot Giorgos Raikos, 55, was a retired Greek Air Force officer with extensive flying experience. He had previously piloted military Chinook helicopters and was understood to be highly skilled in aviation operations. His death marks a significant loss for his professional community and the aviation industry in Greece.

The Bell 206 helicopter had completed a earlier flight earlier in the day without incident. It departed from Athens International Airport and visited the islands of Syros, Folegandros, and Santorini before returning to Athens. The subsequent flight to Sifnos marked the beginning of the tragic events that unfolded on August 17.

Corporate Tributes And Community Impact

Blackstone expressed shock and sorrow at the passing of Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert. A statement sent to the Daily Mail described Mr. Cromie as beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him. The firm extended its thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims during this difficult time.

Bain & Company honored Marie Ebert as a much-loved and deeply respected member of their London team. The firm highlighted her exceptional job performance and admired her for her extraordinary future ahead. They expressed devastation at her loss and pledged support for her family and colleagues.

Manolis Fountoulakis, the deputy mayor of Sifnos, described the aftermath to Greek news site NewsIT. He noted that there was nothing left but a shapeless mass where the charred bodies must have been. Residents reported hearing a loud, strange noise, similar to that of a military aircraft, prior to the crash.

The Greek fire service confirmed that the crash triggered an alarm heard across the popular summer destination in the Cyclades. Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the passengers and pilot. The release of these scene photos serves as a grim reminder of the mechanical failure that led to this tragedy.