Belkin Launches Four Essential Car Accessories for Wireless and Fast Charging

Discover the best Belkin car accessories, including magnetic dash mounts, retractable USB-C chargers, and power extenders designed to keep your devices charged on the road.

Drivers have relied on the open road since the days of the Ford Model T, yet that early vehicle lacked modern connectivity. Today, platforms like CarPlay and Android Auto allow users to access music streaming, messaging, and navigation without touching their smartphones. However, these infotainment systems depend entirely on hardware that supports them. If a phone dies while en route, most features become inaccessible. To solve this power crisis, Belkin has introduced several devices tailored for cars, trucks, and SUVs. The brand offers four specific accessories designed to keep mobile devices charged and accessible during travel.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Dash Mount

The Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Dash Mount serves as a Qi2-certified charger that delivers up to 15 watts to compatible phones. This output supports most modern iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging standards. The packaging includes a 27-watt DC adapter and a 3.3-foot USB-C cable to power the device. Dashboard mounts offer stability over vent-clipped alternatives, which can unclamp due to road bumps or cold temperatures. The mount features an aluminum alloy body for heat dissipation and a silicone pad that protects against scratches. Users can easily switch between portrait and landscape orientations. The charger works with MagSafe cases and numerous Pixelsnap and Belkin cases up to 3 millimeters thick. Installation requires wiping the dashboard surface and waiting about 20 minutes for it to dry. The gel adhesive takes up to 48 hours to fully set, so drivers should avoid placing it before long trips.

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Belkin Retractable USB-C Car Charger

The Belkin Retractable USB-C Car Charger features a tethered 2.3-foot USB-C cable that retracts to prevent wire clutter. The connector uses a magnetized casing to stay secured to the adapter when not in use. The USB-C port delivers up to 30 watts when used alone. When the USB-A port is used simultaneously, the USB-C output drops to up to 15 watts. The USB-C port is PD 3.1-certified and uses Programmable Power Supply technology. This allows the adapter to dynamically adjust voltage in real time for precise power delivery. The charger is ideal for Samsung Galaxy phones and other fast-charging mobile gear. Belkin includes an eight-point defense system known as Belkin SmartProtect. This system protects against thermal and electrical anomalies. The USB-A port delivers up to 18 watts when used solo. Belkin does not provide a USB-A cable, so users must supply their own. The PD 3.1 certification applies only to the USB-C connector.

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Belkin USB Power Extender

The Belkin USB Power Extender functions as a full-on charging station with USB-C and USB-A connectivity. Both USB-C ports deliver up to 15 watts maximum. Each USB-A port provides up to 12 watts maximum. The extender uses a tethered USB-C wire that is just over 6.5 feet long. This length allows connection to a backseat area if the car has a USB-C port. An integrated clip allows users to hook the device on a seat pocket. The clip also helps manage unused cord length. The device is not PD-certified, so users will not get power beyond 15 watts from the two USB-C ports. It supports iPhones and Android devices that accept fast-charging standards. Belkin does not provide USB cables in the box. The charger is covered by a two-year warranty. The 4-port charging station serves as a desktop companion if purchased separately from a different adapter.

Belkin Dual USB-A Car Charger

USB-A remains a legacy port, but many devices still use this connection for charging. The Belkin Dual USB-A Car Charger offers a budget-friendly option for most vehicles. It delivers up to 12 watts maximum across both USB-A ports. This accessory provides reliable power for older devices or simple charging needs. It complements the higher-wattage options for drivers with mixed device requirements.