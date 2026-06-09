Belinda to Voice New Character Lilypad in Toy Story 5 Spanish-Language Dub for Latin America

Mexican pop star Belinda has been cast as the voice of Lilypad, a new interactive frog-shaped tablet toy, in the Spanish-language version of Toy Story 5, set to release in June 2025.

Disney and Pixar announced on Monday, June 8, that Mexican pop singer Belinda will lend her voice to a new character named Lilypad in the Spanish-language dub for the Latin America n release of the upcoming film Toy Story 5 .

According to the official press release, Lilypad is described as a modern interactive toy shaped like a frog, specifically designed as a tablet-like device that aims to gain the trust of Bonnie's toy collection. This addition introduces a new dynamic to the beloved franchise, though not all the existing characters welcome her presence, hinting at potential story conflicts. The announcement was quickly followed by Belinda herself sharing the news across her social media platforms.

She posted a carousel of photographs documenting her experience working with the Pixar team and alongside some of the film's iconic actors. One notable image shows her posing with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear in the English version. Another picture captures her holding a prop that appears to be the Lilypad character. In her caption, Belinda expressed her excitement: 'I've been dying to share this surprise with you!!

I will be the voice of Lilypad in Toy Story 5. I've always felt a very special connection with voice acting, and being able to do it alongside such talented people is a dream come true!! Plus, it's one of my favorite movies. Here are some magical moments from my time at the Pixar studios.

' This casting news arrives just days after it was revealed that Argentine music producer Bizarrap will also join the Spanish-language version of the film, contributing to its Latin American appeal. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to arrive in U.S. theaters on Friday, June 19, with earlier release dates in Brazil and Spain on June 17, and across Latin America on June 18.

The film continues the adventures of Woody, Buzz, and the toy community, now welcoming new characters like Lilypad and the voice talents of prominent Latin artists





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