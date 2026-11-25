Believe Music Publishing administers GL Music Entertainment's catalog while Peermusic signs Gram Parsons' estate, marking major shifts in global music rights management.

Believe Music Publishing and GL Music Entertainment have officially established a joint venture designed to expand the global reach of GL Music's extensive musical catalog. This strategic collaboration positions Believe Music Publishing as the administrative backbone for GL Music's vast array of songs, which span multiple genres and international markets. The partnership leverages the administrative strength of one of the world's largest independent music companies while preserving the creative autonomy of the Swedish-based entertainment firm.

GL Music and Believe Music Partnership Details

Under the terms of this new agreement, GL Music Entertainment retains its status as an independent, entrepreneurial entity focused on creative development. The deal grants GL Music access to Believe's global infrastructure and international network, allowing the company to scale its operations without losing its distinct identity. Key leadership roles within the new structure include Lindorff serving as the company's CEO, while Nowak-Zorde takes on the position of head of entertainment and publishing director. Both leaders are also active songwriters and producers, bringing firsthand creative insight to the administrative side of the business.

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The roster managed by GL Music Entertainment boasts a formidable list of credits, having written and produced hits for global superstars such as Kylie Minogue, BTS, and Julie Bergan. The company primarily specializes in K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop sectors, markets that have seen explosive growth in recent years. By integrating these high-value assets into Believe's distribution web, the venture aims to maximize royalty collection and promotional opportunities for these artists across new territories. This move signals a significant consolidation of power in the Asian pop music publishing landscape, bridging the gap between Nordic management and global streaming platforms.

Christian Lindorff, CEO of publishing at Believe, emphasized the mutual benefits of the collaboration in a public statement. He noted that having worked with GL Music from a distance for many years, he is delighted to work much closer with Lasse and Christian through this new venture. Lindorff highlighted that GL Music Entertainment has built a great creative business that operates on songwriter-first principles, citing their incredibly strong track record across territories and genres. He expressed excitement about the results of this new collaboration and his desire to be part of this next chapter for the company.

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Kim Fowley, also a CEO of publishing at Believe, added further context to the strategic alignment of the two entities. He stated that Lasse, Kim, and Christian always put songwriters first, a philosophy that is evident in everything GL Music Entertainment does. Fowley pointed out that their writers have made their mark everywhere from the Nordics to the K-pop scene, and the new partnership is designed to give that talent even more reach through Believe's global network. He confirmed that he is looking forward to seeing what the combined entities can achieve together in the coming years.

Peermusic Acquires Gram Parsons Legacy

In a separate development within the publishing sector, Peermusic announced it will begin administering the catalog of the late country rock pioneer Gram Parsons. The legendary musician passed away in 1973 at the age of 26, but his musical works have continued to inspire subsequent generations of artists. Notable musicians such as Emmylou Harris, Elvis Costello, and Margo Price have covered his songs, demonstrating the timeless quality of his songwriting. This acquisition allows Peermusic to preserve and promote the legacy of one of country rock's most influential figures.

Polly Parsons, Gram Parsons' daughter, expressed her support for the partnership in a heartfelt statement. She remarked that her father's music has always had a life of its own, reaching across generations and continuing to inspire artists and listeners in ways she does not think even he could have imagined. Polly stated that it means so much to her to help preserve that legacy while also finding ways for new people to discover his songs. She emphasized that his music was never bound by genre or convention, which is why it still resonates so deeply with modern audiences.

Polly Parsons further elaborated on her hopes for the new administrative arrangement. Her hope is that this new partnership will not only honor the incredible body of work he left behind but also introduce his music to a whole new generation of fans. She noted that keeping his spirit and his songs alive is something she holds very close to her heart. This emotional endorsement from the family adds a layer of authenticity to the business deal, ensuring that the commercial exploitation of the catalog aligns with the artistic integrity of the late artist.

Mark Petersen, president of U.S. and Canada at Peermusic, expressed his honor in representing the songs of Gram Parsons. He stated that Gram's music is an enduring testament to how great songs remain in our hearts for decades after their creation. Petersen mentioned that all of the people at Peermusic are so honored to represent his songs and to see his work celebrated through his recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He personally stated that he is happy to be working with Polly and Vector Management to help another generation discover the greatness of Gram Parsons.

James Bell and Isadora Join Major Publishers

Electric Feel Publishing EU has signed a worldwide publishing deal with songwriter and vocalist James Bell, better known by his professional name Yami. Bell began his working life in the industry alongside legendary producer Brian Eno and has since collaborated with diverse artists including RAYE and Roots Manuva. He also co-wrote Tiësto's hit song, The Business, which became a massive global club anthem. This signing highlights Electric Feel's strategy of targeting versatile songwriters who can operate effectively across multiple genres and commercial contexts.

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James Bell shared his enthusiasm about joining the Electric Feel roster in a company statement. He said that everyone he knew on EF were always the coolest and most talented people, and now he gets to be part of that, which he considers a real privilege. Bell expressed confidence that with their dedicated team and his ability to span across genres, they will do great things. His track record of working with high-profile electronic and pop artists positions him as a valuable asset to the publisher's international lineup.

Richard Guller, CEO and founder of Electric Feel Entertainment, commented on the decision to sign Yami. He noted that what stands out to him about James Bell is his ability to create music that connects across so many different artists and sounds. Guller observed that from the work he has already done to the projects he has coming up, Yami has a real instinct for finding something special in every collaboration. The company stated they are excited to be working with him and to help bring his vision to life as he continues to grow.

Emily Smith, head of A&R, U.K., at Electric Feel, added that they are incredibly excited to welcome Yami to the Electric Feel family. She highlighted his ability to work across a diverse range of artists and genres as a key indicator of his versatility as a songwriter and his instinct for creating records that resonate with listeners. Smith mentioned that with an exciting slate of upcoming releases and development projects in the works, there is so much potential ahead for the artist. The team looks forward to supporting his growth, championing his creativity, and helping bring his vision to life.

In another significant signing, Peermusic has secured a worldwide publishing deal with Latin Grammy-nominated artist Isadora. The Miami-based artist, of Puerto Rican, Venezuelan, and Italian descent, combines Caribbean rhythms with pop and tropical music to create a unique sonic identity. Her discography includes popular tracks such as La Bici and Agüita con Sal, which have garnered attention in the Latin music scene. This deal underscores Peermusic's continued expansion into the Latin market and its commitment to developing diverse global talent.

Elizabeth Rodda, President of US Latin, Latin America and Global Society Relations at Peermusic, praised Isadora's artistic capabilities. She stated that the artist is not only an incredible performer with a powerful voice and a distinct artistic identity, but also an exceptionally talented and versatile songwriter. Rodda emphasized that Isadora brings a fresh perspective to the Latin pop genre, blending her multicultural heritage with contemporary sounds. This partnership is expected to open new doors for Isadora's music in international markets, leveraging Peermusic's established network to amplify her reach.