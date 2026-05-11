Believe Me: ITV's Gripping Drama on the John Worboys Case Wins Critical Acclaim

A detailed look at the critical reception and narrative focus of ITV's Believe Me, which dramatizes the harrowing experiences of victims of the black cab rapist John Worboys and their fight for justice.

The television landscape has been shaken by the arrival of ITV's latest dramatic offering, Believe Me , a four-part series that delves into the chilling reality of the crimes committed by John Worboys .

Known as the black cab rapist, Worboys used his position as a London taxi driver to drug and assault an estimated one hundred victims. The drama does not merely recount the crimes but focuses heavily on the courage of a few survivors who chose to step forward and seek justice.

The premiere episode has already ignited a firestorm of critical discussion, with many praising the series for its bravery and its specific focus on the psychological toll experienced by the victims rather than glorifying the perpetrator. Central to the success of the production are the standout performances of the lead cast. Daniel Mays takes on the role of John Worboys, delivering a portrayal that has been described as a masterclass in unsettling acting.

Critics have noted his ability to blend a superficial, creepy chirpiness with a menacing undercurrent, often conveying terror through simple imagery like a gaze in a rear-view mirror or hands preparing a cocktail of sleeping pills. Opposing this darkness are Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Aasiya Shah, who portray two of the survivors. Their performances are lauded for capturing the raw horror, anger, and deep despair associated with such trauma.

The series also introduces the pivotal role of Carrie, played by Miriam Petche, who later became known as Mrs Boris Johnson. Her character represents the public battle against the system, specifically the fight to prevent Worboys from being granted parole, adding a layer of political and social urgency to the narrative. Written by the award-winning Jeff Pope, the script is the result of years of meticulous research and emotional labor.

Pope spent a significant amount of time building trust with the women represented in the story, ensuring that their voices were heard and their experiences respected. This dedication is evident in the way the drama shifts its spotlight. Rather than centering the narrative on the predator, the series prioritizes the survivors' journey toward healing and their pursuit of legal accountability.

This approach has earned the show high marks from publications like The Guardian and Radio Times, with reviewers calling it a sensitive and compelling look at the fight for justice and a poignant critique of a legal system that often fails those it is meant to protect. However, the series has not been without its detractors. Some critics, including those from The Telegraph and The Independent, have raised concerns about the necessity of depicting the actual assaults.

There is a delicate balance between showing the gravity of the crimes to justify the survivors' anger and tipping into what some call queasy entertainment. These reviewers argued that certain scenes felt jarringly tawdry and questioned if the show felt an obligation to show the offending simply to highlight the complacency of the establishment. Despite these critiques, others, such as the reviewer from The Times, strongly disagree, asserting that the show avoids being prurient or exploitative.

They argue that Pope successfully marshals a complex web of legal battles and personal tragedies into a coherent and punchy whole, making it an essential watch for anyone interested in the intersections of crime and justice. Ultimately, Believe Me serves as more than just a true crime drama; it is a reflection on the resilience of the human spirit and a demand for systemic change.

By highlighting the legal actions brought by Sarah and Laila against the police, the show exposes the institutional failings that allowed such a predator to operate for so long. The emotional weight of the series, combined with the high caliber of acting, ensures that the story of John Worboys and his victims remains a haunting reminder of the importance of believing survivors.

The series continues to air on ITV1 and is available for streaming on ITVX, inviting a wider audience to engage with this difficult but necessary conversation about safety, trust, and the long road to recovery





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