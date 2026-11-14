Beli Reveals America's Top 12 Burritos with Three San Diego Spots

Social dining app Beli released its list of America's 12 best burritos, featuring three San Diego shops famous for California burritos. La Azteca Tortilleria in Los Angeles took the number one spot.

A burrito from San Diego’s Mike’s Taco Club, which was named one of the top 12 burritos in the U.S. by the social dining app Beli.

Beli, the popular social dining and rankings app, released its list of America’s 12 best burritos on Friday, and three of the winners are made right here in San Diego. All three of the local shops are famous for their California burritos, the high-carb variety stuffed with carne asada and french fries that originated at a San Diego Roberto’s taco shop in the 1980s.in Ocean Beach.

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And in seventh place was Ortiz’s Taco Shop in Loma Portal, which offers 15 varieties of burritos. The No. 1 burrito in the U.S. came from La Azteca Tortilleria in Los Angeles. Others are San Pancho in Maryland, No. 3; Asado’s Taqueria in Austin, 4; Tacos 65 in Sacramento, 6; Bonfire Burritos in Golden, Colo.

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, 8; La Taqueria, San Francisco, 9; El Gallo Giro, San Francisco, 10; Taqueria Tlaxcalli, New York City, 11; and Taqueria San Bruno in San Bruno, 12. Founded in 2021, Beli is a restaurant ranking app where users rank the places they’ve eaten against each other, head-to-head, rather than giving star ratings. More than 2 million users in 192 countries have posted more than 140 million ratings.