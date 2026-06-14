Belgium vs Egypt Predictions, Picks & Odds — Monday, June 15 World Cup Match

Get the best Belgium vs. Egypt predictions ahead of Monday's Group G opener. Free World Cup picks for June 15.

The two biggest names in Group G meet in Seattle, with Belgium and Egypt facing off in a World Cup game that features plenty of familiar Premier League faces.

Belgium’s golden generation have come and gone, but with Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, there’s a chance for one last ride. Neither are the players they once were, but De Bruyne’s ability to dictate the tempo and thread the ball between lines will be key here. Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans will be shielding the backline, and know each other well from club soccer.

That will allow De Bruyne to get forward and play intricate passes into the gaps in the channels between the full-backs and the back three. That space is how Belgium win this game. Both Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku can then attack the central players and either shoot or square the ball to Lukaku. The potential wildcard of Charles De Ketelaere from the bench could also be a saviour if Belgium are toiling at any time.

In Omar Marmoush and Mohamed Salah there’s goals in the Egypt team, but without creativity behind them, it’s going to be tough to get them the service they’ll need to be decisive here. Belgium’s front three is better than the majority of teams in this tournament. What really stands out is how fresh they all are. Trossard only started 21 league games for Arsenal and Doku 19 for Man City, while Lukaku barely played at all.

With temperatures expected to be high, freshness could come into play. Salah has always scored well for his country with 67 goals in 116 games, and he will fancy his chances of getting opportunities against Belgium, especially with 33-year-old Club Brugge player Brandon Mechele at the heart of the Belgian backline. Egypt’s formation is an issue.

While putting numbers at the back should, in theory, keep them more defensively sound, it will, in fact, only allow more possession to the Belgians. That’s a mistake, and could be a fatal one with De Bruyne on the field. If the wing-backs create pockets of space between them and the center-backs, then expect diagonal balls to be slid into those gaps, for Doku and Trossard.

At Lumen Field in Seattle at 3:00 PM ET on Monday , expect mostly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm temperatures nearing 28°C : Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links.

Sam is based in the United Kingdom, where he grew up living and breathing soccer, before discovering - and playing - a different kind of football at the University of Bristol. He’s worked in the media covering soccer and the NFL for the better part of a decade, and has been a regular on the Matchbook NFL Podcast. His work has also appeared in a wide range of publications including The Telegraph, The Independent, VICE, and MSN.

The search for great betting value is a daily one, and Sam always hunts out big prices with a particular focus on player props. Sam’s best advice for bettors is to track their bets on a spreadsheet, that way you can keep an eye on your P&L but also the types of bets and sports that you are most successful in. He also recommends using a variety of different sportsbooks, with bet365, Betfair and Paddy Power amongst his favorites.

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