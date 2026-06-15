Belgium Held to Draw by Egypt in World Cup Group G Clash

In a stunning Group G match, Egypt secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium, with Emam Ashour's goal and Mohamed Hany's own goal defining the outcome. The result prolongs Egypt's 92-year winless World Cup run but gives them hope, while Belgium's title hopes take an early hit.

In a dramatic Group G encounter at the Seattle Stadium , Belgium and Egypt played to a 1-1 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Egypt, who had never won a World Cup match in their history, saw a 92-year wait for a victory continue after a resilient performance against one of the tournament's pre-tournament favorites. The match began with a stunning surprise as Emam Ashour put the Pharaohs ahead in the 44th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error from the Belgian backline. The goal ignited jubilant celebrations among Egyptian fans, who dared to dream of ending their drought.

However, in the 67th minute, Mohamed Hany inadvertently scored an own goal, deflecting a shot from Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne into his own net. The equalizer sparked debates about the officiating, as the free-kick leading to the goal was taken significantly ahead of the correct spot, but the referee allowed play to continue. The final scoreline left Egypt with a valuable point and Belgium with a concerning result. For Egypt, the performance marked a significant step forward.

Despite their historic winless streak, which includes withdrawals and early exits, they demonstrated they could compete with top-tier teams. They will now face New Zealand and Iran with renewed belief that they can finally secure a maiden World Cup victory. Hamza Abdelkarim, Egypt's forward, expressed pride in the team's effort, saying they gave their all and thanked the fans for creating an electric atmosphere.

He emphasized that every match must be treated as a must-win, with three points as the target. The team's attacking threat, particularly through Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, caused Belgium problems, with Zico missing two chances and Marmoush racing through only to rush his finish. Belgium, meanwhile, looked far from their best, struggling to break down Egypt's organized defense until the own goal.

Their reliance on moments of individual quality, rather than cohesive team play, raises questions about their ability to progress deep into the tournament. Historically, drawing the opening match severely hampers World Cup aspirations. Since Italy in 1982, no team has won the tournament after a draw in their first group game. Only England (1966) and Italy (1982) achieved the feat before that.

With 17 of the last 20 winners winning their opener, Belgium faces an uphill battle. Their next matches against Canada and Morocco will be critical. The match also marked a special moment for Mohamed Salah, who on his 34th birthday became the first African player since 1966 to register a goal involvement (an assist) on his birthday in the World Cup. Despite the draw, his performance underscored that he remains a world-class talent on the biggest stage.

In summary, Egypt can take immense pride from their display and have a genuine chance to break their World Cup duck. Belgium, however, must quickly improve if they aim to live up to their Golden Generation billing and avoid another tournament disappointment





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