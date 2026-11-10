Belgium Approves Dawn Immigration Raids for Deportations

Belgian lawmakers passed legislation allowing police to conduct early morning immigration raids between 5am and 9am to deport foreign criminals and illegal migrants despite some local resistance.

Lawmakers in Belgium have approved a new legislative measure that permits law enforcement agencies to conduct early morning immigration raids with the specific aim of deporting foreign criminals and individuals residing illegally in the country. The legislation received backing from the New Flemish Alliance -led coalition government and the centre-right liberal Anders party, marking a significant shift in how the nation handles immigration enforcement and border security protocols.

Dawn Raid Mechanisms and Legal Framework

The newly enacted law grants police officers the authority to enter private residences between the hours of 5 am and 9 am to detain migrants who are facing deportation orders. This legal provision notably extends the scope of these enforcement actions to include the homes of friends, relatives, or other individuals who are suspected of harboring migrants who have already been issued deportation orders. The explicit timeframe was designed to catch individuals who might otherwise evade detection during standard business hours, ensuring that authorities can execute these warrants before suspects have the opportunity to flee or hide.

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While some critics have compared Belgium's immigration police operations to those of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement under President Donald Trump, the legislation remains largely popular among the general public. A survey conducted by the human rights activist group 11.11.11. revealed that 53 per cent of Belgians supported the move initiated by the De Wever government, indicating a substantial portion of the population is in favor of stricter enforcement measures to address issues related to illegal migration and criminal activity within the borders.

Government Rationale and Ministerial Defense

Minister for Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt of the governing New Flemish Alliance argued that the law was strictly necessary to ensure that immigration enforcement could effectively occur without hindrance. She stated that anyone residing in the country illegally who poses a threat to public order or national security must be able to be removed from the country without delay. The minister emphasized that the safety of citizens must not remain a taboo subject, asserting that it is unacceptable for illegal criminals to continue evading deportation by hiding behind their front doors after years of perceived inaction.

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Van Bossuyt further clarified that the new legislation ensures that authorities will no longer be powerless in the face of non-compliance by illegal migrants. She warned local authorities not to attempt to defy the federal government, noting that local police are already legally required to cooperate with immigration authorities. The minister made her message clear to mayors who have announced they do not want to cooperate, stating that if they refuse and things go wrong, they should not point the finger at the federal level, as such refusal puts the safety of their own residents at significant risk.

Broader Immigration Policy and International Strategy

This legislative update is part of a broader push by Prime Minister Bart De Wever's conservative coalition government to significantly reduce immigration across various sectors. The government has outlined plans to place limits on family reunification migration, commonly referred to as chain migration, and has also proposed a five-year waiting period before migrants become eligible for social benefits schemes. To support these domestic restrictions, Minister Van Bossuyt was deployed to the African nation of Cameroon earlier this week to dissuade potential migrants from attempting to reach Belgium, explicitly stating that Belgium is no migrant's paradise.

The minister highlighted in Cameroon that four out of five student visa applications and nine out of ten asylum applications are rejected in Belgium, yet young people are still lured by false promises. This diplomatic outreach is complemented by a recent change in rules that allows EU member states to construct deportation hubs in third-party countries outside of the European Union. This means that illegal migrants will potentially no longer have to be held on European soil while they await deportation, a strategy heavily lobbied for by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's conservative government.

Local Resistance and Future Implications

Despite the federal mandate, the implementation of these dawn raids has sparked tension with local leaders, as many mayors have already announced their unwillingness to cooperate with the new enforcement measures. Minister Van Bossuyt's direct warnings suggest that the federal government will hold local officials accountable for any failures in security that arise from non-cooperation. This standoff highlights the friction between federal immigration enforcement goals and local political resistance, which could complicate the practical execution of the new law in the coming months.

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The Italian experience with establishing returns hubs in Albania, which faced legal challenges at the European Court of Justice, serves as a cautionary tale for the broader European approach to external deportation hubs. As Belgium moves forward with its domestic crackdown and international outreach, the effectiveness of these measures will depend on the cooperation of local police forces and the success of diplomatic efforts to deter migration at its source. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the federal government can enforce these laws uniformly across all municipalities or if local defiance will create uneven enforcement landscapes.