Belgian National Lottery corrects technical error that falsely informed 356,906 EuroMillions players of a win, ensuring the £39m jackpot rolls over to the next draw.

The Belgian National Lottery has confirmed that a severe technical error falsely informed 356,906 participants that they had won the £39 million EuroMillions jackpot. This massive communication breakdown occurred on Tuesday when automated systems distributed electronic notifications to a vast segment of the player base. The messages incorrectly stated that their ticket matches aligned with the winning combination, triggering widespread excitement among hundreds of thousands of individuals.

National Lottery staff identified the glitch almost immediately after the broadcast went out. Spokesperson Stéphanie Deleul clarified that the error stemmed from a misunderstanding regarding the distribution of prize details within the general email containing the EuroMillions results. The marketing department engaged directly to resolve the communication breakdown, ensuring that all subsequent player contacts would be accurate and transparent.

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The probability of any single player winning the EuroMillions jackpot stands at one in 139 million per draw. It is statistically impossible for such a large cohort of 356,906 people to possess the winning numbers simultaneously. No player actually found the correct combination, meaning the jackpot remains unclaimed and will roll over to the upcoming Friday draw, offering an even larger potential payout.

All affected players are currently receiving a separate email containing detailed information regarding the specific issue and the correction of the record. Deleul emphasized that the error was detected so early that Friday's scheduled EuroMillions draw proceeded smoothly without any interruption or delay. The transparency from the Belgian National Lottery aims to mitigate frustration and maintain trust in the integrity of the systems.

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This incident mirrors a similar anomaly that occurred last year involving thousands of participants in Norway. Norway's state-owned gambling operator, Norsk Tipping, previously admitted to notifying several thousand customers of incorrect, life-changing prize sums due to a flawed currency conversion process. That error involved a manual coding mistake where prize money was mistakenly transformed from Euros into Norwegian Kroner, multiplying the amount by 100 rather than dividing it.

Lottery officials remain vigilant about communication protocols to prevent future discrepancies that could impact public trust. The consequence of the Belgian National Lottery's technical error is that the £39 million jackpot continues to accumulate, offering a larger potential payout in the upcoming Friday draw. Players who received the erroneous notifications are being systematically informed of the mistake to prevent any misunderstanding about their current prize status.