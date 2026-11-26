The Belgian National Lottery issued a mass email error leading nearly 360000 players to believe they won a 39million EuroMillions jackpot, revealing a technical glitch that requires immediate correction.

Nearly 360000 individuals believed they had secured a massive £39million EuroMillions jackpot this week after receiving a notification from the Belgian National Lottery. The Belgian organization sent mass emails to 356906 players on Tuesday, incorrectly informing them that they had matched the winning combination for the draw. Staff members quickly identified this technical error and were forced to correct the misconception for hundreds of thousands of excited participants.

Technical Glitch Exposes Massive Distribution Error

The Belgian National Lottery clarified that the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding regarding the distribution of prizes in a general email containing the EuroMillions results. Stéphanie Deleul, the official spokesman for the Belgian National Lottery, explained the situation to the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. She stated that the marketing department is actively working to resolve the issue by sending a follow-up email with detailed information to all affected players.

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Deleul emphasized that the error was detected immediately, ensuring that the next scheduled EuroMillions draw on Friday could proceed smoothly without further disruption. The statistical probability of winning the jackpot is only one in 139million, making it logically impossible for such a large number of players to independently find the same winning combination simultaneously.

Stakeholder Reactions and Official Statements

The Belgian National Lottery took swift action to manage the fallout, acknowledging that the initial notification was a significant miscommunication. The spokesman noted that the department is focused on resolving the confusion for those who received the incorrect prize notification. This rapid response was necessary to maintain trust in the lottery system and ensure that participants understood the actual status of the draw results.

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Participants who received the false good news were subsequently contacted to clarify the mistake. The organization stressed that their primary goal was to prevent any further misunderstanding as the marketing team worked through the necessary corrections. This incident highlights the critical importance of accurate data distribution in high-stakes gaming environments.

Financial Impact and Next Steps for Players

As a direct result of this technical blunder, no player actually won the £39million jackpot, meaning the prize money remains in play for the next draw on Friday. This means that the potential winners from this week are not eligible for the prize, and the jackpot carries over to the next scheduled event. Players must check their tickets against the correct final results to determine if they have won any actual prizes in the subsequent draw.

The financial implication for the Belgian National Lottery is minimal, as no funds were disbursed incorrectly. However, the reputational risk was significant given the large number of affected individuals. The organization has committed to providing clear guidance to ensure that all participants understand the outcome and can proceed with confidence in future games.

Historical Context of EuroMillions Technical Mishaps

This incident is not the first time thousands of participants have been affected by a EuroMillions error. Last year, thousands of people in Norway were mistakenly informed that they had won a life-changing sum of money due to a similar technical failure. Norway's state-owned gambling operator, Norsk Tipping, reported that several thousand users received notifications of incorrectly high prize amounts.

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In the Norwegian case, the error arose when prize money was wrongly converted from Euros into Norwegian Kroner. Norsk Tipping explained that a manual error occurred in the code entered into their game engine during this conversion process. The amount was multiplied by 100 instead of being divided by 100, leading to a massive overstatement of the potential winnings for those users.

These recurring technical issues across different national operators highlight a systemic vulnerability in how prize notifications are generated and distributed. Both the Belgian and Norwegian errors demonstrate the need for stricter verification protocols before mass communications are sent to participants. The Belgian National Lottery's prompt correction sets a precedent for handling such errors with transparency and speed.

The upcoming Friday draw remains the focal point for EuroMillions players who may have been confused by these recent events. With the jackpot still available, participants are encouraged to verify their tickets carefully and rely only on official results from their national lottery operators. The Belgian National Lottery continues to work on resolving the specific concerns of the 356906 affected players to ensure full clarity before the next draw.