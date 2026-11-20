Belgian Governor Jurgen Vanlerberghe reports a 400 percent rise in Channel crossing attempts from West Flanders. The surge coincides with new EU deportation plans to Rwanda, drawing global criticism.

Belgian authorities have recorded a dramatic 400 percent increase in individuals attempting to cross the English Channel from the province of West Flanders this year. Governor Jurgen Vanlerberghe revealed that his coastal province intercepted 570 people trying to depart for Britain between January and October, a sharp rise from the 102 attempts recorded during the same period last year.

The Surge in West Flanders Crossings

The vast majority of these migrants are attempting to reach the United Kingdom, despite the Belgian coastline being significantly further from UK shores than the northern French coast, which remains the primary launch point for such crossings. While asylum seekers bound for the British coast often set off from northern France because it offers the shortest route to England, the data from West Flanders indicates a shifting pattern of departure points. Governor Vanlerberghe stated that the number of attempts is continuing to climb, signaling a potential new trend in migration routes across the region.

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Human Trafficking and Enforcement Actions

In addition to intercepting migrants, Belgian authorities have intensified efforts to dismantle the criminal networks facilitating these journeys. The governor reported that officials arrested 69 individuals accused of human trafficking during this timeframe. These arrests target people who are explicitly looking to profit at the expense of others, highlighting the organized nature of the smuggling operations. The enforcement actions are part of a broader strategy to curb the illegal trade while managing the influx of vulnerable individuals seeking refuge or better economic opportunities abroad.

EU Rwanda Deportation Plan Sparks Outrage

Amidst the rising numbers from Belgium, five European nations-Germany, Denmark, Austria, Greece, and the Netherlands-unveiled a plan this week to establish a migrant deportation center in Rwanda. This initiative represents the first such facility to be located outside the European Union, aiming to deter illegal migration by removing those whose asylum applications have been rejected. The center is expected to host around 100 asylum seekers whose appeals have been exhausted in one of the five participating countries, with plans to accommodate them in a welcome center or potentially the expanded Gashora transit center near Kigali.

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International Human Rights Concerns

The proposal has drawn fierce condemnation from international human rights organizations and United Nations officials. Human Rights Watch and the UN have expressed deep concern over the plan, with HRW spokesperson Judith Sunderland describing the deal as a striking abdication of responsibility and humanity. UN rights chief Volker Turk added that while the text of the proposal is not public, the transfer of individuals to Rwanda, where they have no genuine connection and which faces its own human rights challenges, raises significant ethical and legal risks.

Implications for UK-EU Migration Policy

The Belgian figures were released just as British and EU leaders met in Brussels to discuss migration on their agenda. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is pushing for a new Channel Action Plan to enhance cooperation against smuggling networks, and sources suggest the UK may eventually sign up for the Rwanda deportation initiative. This move would revive a Conservative-era policy previously scrapped by the Labour government. Meanwhile, official government figures indicate that total small boat arrivals in Britain have dropped by nearly 40 percent compared to the previous year, with 23,500 arrivals recorded from the start of the year to November 13.