Belfast Violence Continues for Second Night Following 'Hit List' Circulation

Violence has returned to Belfast for a second night after a list purporting to identify migrant homes circulated online. Rioters clashed with police, set fires, and targeted minority-owned businesses, prompting a major police response and community alarm.

A second consecutive night of violence has erupted in Belfast following the online circulation of a so-called 'hit list' targeting addresses where migrants are believed to live.

Approximately two hundred masked men assembled on the Antrim Road in north Belfast and attempted to march on the Chimney Corner Hotel, which serves as accommodation for migrants. Their advance was blocked by robust formations of police armored vehicles. The situation escalated as protesters hurled projectiles, prompting police to deploy water cannons. Multiple explosions were reported, and a water tanker lorry was set ablaze in the vicinity.

The crowd gathered stones and bricks to use against law enforcement. Thick smoke was observed near the Sandyknowes roundabout in Newtownabbey, roughly eight miles from Belfast's city centre. Earlier in the day, an uneasy calm settled over Belfast as authorities prepared for a possible recurrence of Tuesday night's riots, during which residences, vehicles, a bus, and a supermarket were torched by anti-immigrant demonstrators. Many businesses shut early and boarded up windows as a precaution.

Rail and bus services were cancelled, and some schools remained closed. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) supplemented its ranks with an additional two hundred officers to manage the turmoil. The immediate trigger for the unrest appears to be the charging of a Sudanese asylum seeker, Hadi Alodid, 30, with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, a man in his forties who suffered catastrophic injuries including the loss of an eye.

While political leaders including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill have condemned the violence, tensions remain dangerously high. A sinister list of Belfast addresses, falsely claiming to identify migrant households, spread rapidly on the platform X, sparking both fear and community counter-mobilization. South Belfast MLA Kate Nicholl confirmed the list's circulation and urged vigilance, stating she had alerted PSNI, who are now actively patrolling the marked properties.

She called on residents to check on neighbors of all backgrounds. The violence on Tuesday was marked by apparent racial targeting, leaving multiple families homeless. Among those attacked was an African family with two decades of roots in the city. A Ukrainian teenager escaped after her family's front door was set on fire.

In harrowing scenes, a two-month-old infant was rescued from rioters, and footage captured one family being guided past flames into a police armored carrier. Specific commercial targets included a Middle Eastern supermarket in Belfast and a Turkish barbershop in County Antrim. In the eastern part of the city, the home of Jamie Corry, a 13-year resident, was completely destroyed along with cherished mementos of his deceased father.

Nearby, Congolese national Anselme Shima, who lives with his wife and three children, expressed terror at the prospect of becoming the next victim. So far, two men-Dwayne Thomas Andrew Burton, 42, and a 39-year-old-have been charged with offenses related to the riots. Burton is accused of rioting, attempting to damage a police Land Rover with a shopping trolley, and assaulting a detention officer while in custody.

The incidents represent a severe escalation of societal tension and have drawn widespread condemnation across the political spectrum





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