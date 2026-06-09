Belfast Riots: Violence Erupts Over Alleged Beheading Attempt by Sudanese Migrant

Protests against an alleged beheading attempt by a Sudanese migrant in Belfast turned violent on Tuesday evening, with rioters setting fire to vehicles and homes. The incident has sparked tensions in Northern Ireland, a region with a history of anti-immigration sentiment. First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the violence, appealing for calm. The violence follows a similar pattern to riots that erupted in 2021 after Roma migrant teens were charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Ballymena.

Belfast descended into chaos on Tuesday evening as protests against an alleged beheading attempt by a Sudanese migrant turned violent, with rioters setting fire to vehicles and homes.

The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, sparked tensions in Northern Ireland, a region with a history of anti-immigration sentiment. The suspect, a Sudanese migrant, was granted leave to remain status by the UK Home Office in 2023 after traveling through Paris and Dublin, eventually entering the UK through the soft border with the Irish Republic.

Protests held across the city in response to the attack quickly escalated, with multiple vehicles, including a city bus and a police car, set ablaze. Residents were forced to evacuate their homes after they caught fire in East Belfast.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the violence, stating, 'This has nothing to do with community... this is outright thuggery.

' She appealed for calm, saying, 'Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice... Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur.

' The violence in Belfast follows a similar pattern to riots that erupted in 2021 after Roma migrant teens were charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Ballymena, leading to multiple families of Romanian and Bulgarian heritage being forced to leave the area after their homes were targeted in suspected arson attacks.

MP Sammy Wilson urged the people of Belfast not to 'fall into the trap' of diverting attention from the core issue of open borders by engaging in violence, stating that while people have a 'right to be angry' over the attack and the importation of an 'alien culture' against their will, engaging in violence would only give Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer an 'excuse to talk in dismissive terms about right-wing extremists and about people indulging in violence' rather than addressing the root of the problem





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