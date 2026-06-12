Belfast Riots Continue for Third Night Despite Police Surge

Violent protests in Belfast persist as a makeshift barricade is set on fire, with extra police deployed from Britain. The unrest follows a knife attack on Monday for which a Sudanese asylum seeker has been charged. Assistant Chief Constable says no paramilitary coordination, but social media is fueling the violence.

Rioting in Belfast continued for a third night as masked groups set up a makeshift barricade on Newtownards Road and set it on fire, despite a heavy police presence and the deployment of at least 200 extra officers from mainland Britain.

The unrest was sparked by a knife attack on Monday in which Stephen Ogilvie, 44, was seriously injured, losing an eye and suffering deep cuts. Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker, has been charged with attempted murder and appeared in court on Wednesday. On Thursday night, two industrial bins were dragged across Newtownards Road in east Belfast and ignited. Armoured Land Rovers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) moved in to provide cover for fire crews.

Elsewhere, about 170 people gathered in Whiteabbey, north Belfast, but dispersed without incident. In Glengormley, where mobs torched a bungalow and cars on Wednesday, a line of police vehicles stood guard. Some businesses closed early, and trains and buses stopped after 6pm. Police Scotland is sending around 90 officers, including five inspectors, under a mutual aid agreement.

Additional officers have also been dispatched from the North West and North East of England, though specific forces declined to comment for operational reasons. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said there was no evidence that loyalist paramilitaries were coordinating the violence, instead pointing to social media. He told the BBC: 'At this stage we have no evidence to say that the violence is being coordinated by loyalist paramilitaries.

What we have seen is significant coordination from online social media activity, some from people within Northern Ireland - and some from outside of Northern Ireland, outside the island of Ireland - generating that activity. That momentum, that drive, that toxicity is what's bringing people out onto the streets. It needs to stop.

' Communities were left to assess damage and board up homes in areas rocked by the rioting. A bungalow in Glengormley that was torched by protesters stood as a stark reminder of the violence. The condition of Stephen Ogilvie was reported to be improving on Thursday. He is in a coma but may be awakened within 48 hours.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson met with Ogilvie's parents, who described him as 'broken,' but expressed hope for his recovery. Meanwhile, more details emerged about Hadi Alodid. A friend, Azheri Omer, told The Telegraph that Alodid had been a policeman in Khartoum, Sudan, for a few months before quitting. The two friends began their journey to Europe together after the Sudanese civil war erupted in April 2023.

Omer said Alodid saved enough money to cross the Mediterranean, while he himself ran out of funds in Libya. Alodid was born in Saudi Arabia and spent his early years there before returning to Sudan for education. The attack on Monday evening left Ogilvie with severe injuries and has prompted waves of protest and rioting across Northern Ireland





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