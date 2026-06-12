Belfast Protests: makeshift barricade set on fire as police bolster presence following knife attack

A makeshift barricade was set on fire in east Belfast during third night of protests sparked by an alleged knife attack. Police from Britain were drafted in to quell unrest, while officials blame social media for coordinating violence. The victim remains in a coma but is improving.

A makeshift barricade was set ablaze near homes in east Belfast on the third night of protests following Monday's alleged knife attack . At least 200 additional police officers were deployed from the British mainland after 48 hours of turmoil marked by violent clashes between police and protesters.

The unrest began Tuesday night after a Sudanese asylum seeker, Hadi Alodid, 30, was charged with the attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, 44, who lost an eye and suffered deep lacerations. While Thursday saw a calmer scene due to a robust police presence, masked groups still gathered in pockets. The barricade, made from two industrial bins on Newtownards Road, was ignited, prompting PSNI armoured vehicles to flood the road and protect fire crews.

In Whiteabbey, north Belfast, around 170 people assembled but later dispersed peacefully. In Glengormley, where mobs had torched a bungalow and cars on Wednesday, a line of police vehicles maintained a presence. Some businesses closed early or remained shut out of fear, and public transport halted from 6pm.

Police Scotland was anticipated to send about 90 officers, including five inspectors, under a mutual aid agreement, with additional support from forces in North West and North East England, though details were withheld for operational reasons. Communities in affected areas were left to clear rubble and board up homes after two nights of rioting.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson stated there was no evidence that loyalist paramilitaries were coordinating the violence, instead attributing the unrest to online social media activity, both from within Northern Ireland and abroad, which he described as generating toxicity and momentum that brought people onto the streets. The condition of Stephen Ogilvie, who remains in a coma, was reported as improving, with hopes he could be awakened within 24-48 hours for assessment of his sight and other injuries.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson met Ogilvie's parents, describing them as broken but hopeful. Further details about Alodid emerged: a friend, Azheri Omer, told The Telegraph that Alodid had briefly served as a policeman in Khartoum before traveling to the UK via the asylum route. Born in Saudi Arabia and educated in Sudan, Alodid and Omer attempted to reach Europe by crossing Libya after Sudan's civil war erupted in April 2023.

Omer said Alodid saved enough to cross the Mediterranean but his own funds ran out in Libya. The violence included incidents such as Lendrick Road in east Belfast catching fire as blazes spread from cars to houses, and water cannons and rubber bullets being used against masked protesters in Glengormley on Wednesday night





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Belfast Protests Knife Attack Asylum Seeker PSNI Social Media Violence Stephen Ogilvie Hadi Alodid Northern Ireland Unrest

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