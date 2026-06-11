Belfast Knife Attack Victim Tortured, Set on Fire by Drug Dealer in 2001

The brutal attack on Stephen Ogilvie, a Belfast resident, by drug dealer David McLeave in 2001 has led to major unrest in the city over the past two nights. Cars and buses were set on fire, and a sinister hit list of homes believed to be occupied by migrants was circulated on X on Wednesday.

The Belfast ' knife attack victim' was tortured, doused in aftershave and set on fire by a drug dealer in a vicious attack in a Scottish flat 25 years ago.

Stephen Ogilvie, 44, lost his left eye and was slashed in the neck and back in the alleged violent knife attack in Belfast, for which Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid, 30, has been charged. Back in 2001, Mr Ogilvie was victim to a savage attack by drug dealer David McLeave at a flat in Livingston, having previously moved to Scotland from his homeland in Northern Ireland.

McLeave then stripped his unconscious victim and doused him in aftershave before setting him alight. Mr Ogilvie woke up to find his head and groin engulfed in flames, while sadistic McLeave recorded the sickening assault on video. Fearing for his life, Mr Ogilvie fled back to Northern Ireland where he told authorities of his terrifying ordeal and how he was forced into a car by the drug dealer's associates, Barry and Paul Campbell.

McLeave was jailed for 14 years in April 2003 after a High Court trial in Edinburgh. Stephen Ogilvie's stabbing has led to major unrest in Belfast over the two nights since the alleged attack. Cars and buses were set on fire as flaming bins were pushed at lines of riot police on both nights. A sinister hit list of these homes was then being circulated on X on Wednesday.

The family of Mr Ogilvie said the sharing of false information was 'deeply distressing' and pleaded for it to stop in a statement issued through police this evening, adding they were left 'feeling disgusted' by the recent chaos





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Knife Attack Torture Drug Dealer Burned Aftermath Unrest Belfast Scotland Northern Ireland Drug Offences Ulster Volunteer Force Calders Area Edinburgh NHS Radiographer Circulated On X Hit List Migrants Hospitals Hospitality Sector

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