Belfast Knife Attack Suspect Granted Asylum in Britain under Controversial 'Fast-Track' Scheme

The Daily Mail reveals that the Belfast knife attack suspect, Hadi Alodid, was granted asylum in Britain under a controversial 'fast-track' scheme. The scheme allowed him to bypass the standard face-to-face interview process, prompting calls to re-think its operation.

The Belfast knife attack suspect, Hadi Alodid , was granted asylum in Britain under a controversial 'fast-track' scheme, which allowed him to bypass the standard face-to-face interview process.

The scheme was introduced by the Home Office under then-home secretary Suella Braverman and immigration minister Robert Jenrick, who have since defected to Reform. The scheme was criticized for being a 'dangerous folly' and an 'asylum amnesty in all but name' by Migration Watch UK. Alodid's case was handled under the fast-track scheme, and he was granted a five-year refugee visa in September 2023.

The scheme was open to asylum seekers from various countries, including Sudan, and the number of Sudanese asylum claims has soared since its launch





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Belfast Knife Attack Hadi Alodid Fast-Track Scheme Suella Braverman Robert Jenrick Migration Watch UK Sudan Fast-Track Asylum Process Streamlined Asylum Process Rishi Sunak Home Secretary Suella Braverman Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick Reform Tory Source Fast-Track Scheme Fast-Track Asylum Process Streamlined Asylum Process Rishi Sunak Home Secretary Suella Braverman Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick Reform Belfast Magistrates' Court Sudan Asylum Claims Small Boat Asylum Seekers Migration Policy Border Security Asylum Reform European Convention On Human Rights (ECHR) Rapid Deportation Illegal Immigrants

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