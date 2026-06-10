Belfast erupts again as masked mobs clash with police over migrant housing

A second night of unrest in Belfast saw masked rioters attack police protecting a migrant hotel after a social‑media 'hit list' of asylum‑seeker addresses was circulated, leading to the use of water cannons and fires being set on vehicles and homes.

Violence erupted again in Belfast on Wednesday night as angry crowds returned to the streets, this time targeting a migrant accommodation complex in Newtownabbey. Masked groups, many wearing hoods and face coverings, advanced on a line of riot police stationed along the Antrim Road.

The officers were deployed to protect the Chimney Corner Hotel, a temporary residence for asylum seekers, after a list of addresses alleged to house migrants was circulated on the social‑media platform X earlier in the day. The list sparked alarm and prompted calls from local politicians for residents to look out for one another, but it also seemed to fuel the anger of demonstrators who gathered in large numbers near the Sandyknowes roundabout.

The confrontation quickly turned into a scene of chaotic mob behaviour. Protesters ripped wooden fencing from around the area and repurposed it as projectiles, hurling it alongside traffic cones, wheelie bins, bricks, bottles and homemade fireworks at the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) armoured Land Rovers that had formed a barrier across the road. Some rioters even used sledgehammers to break bricks from nearby houses, loading the debris onto makeshift catapults.

The police responded by deploying a water cannon - the first use of such force since the night of the stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie, a local man whose attack by a Sudanese asylum seeker sparked the earlier wave of unrest. A{water tanker} was set ablaze near : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : 2 [] ; the fire brigade swiftly extinguished the flames.

Explosions were heard as a Department for Infrastructure vehicle was also set alight. Police helicopters hovered overhead, monitoring the crowd : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : :





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Belfast Unrest Migrant Accommodation Riots Police Response Social Media Hate

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