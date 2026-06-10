Belfast Attack Victim's Family Urges Calm After Night of Violence

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, who lost an eye in a knife attack, calls for peaceful protest after riots in Belfast destroyed property and targeted migrant accommodations.

The family of Stephen Ogilvie , the man brutally attacked in east Belfast, has issued a heartfelt plea for calm following a night of violent unrest in the city.

Mr Ogilvie, a local man in his 40s, remains in hospital with serious injuries after losing his left eye in the assault on Monday evening. The suspect, Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker who was granted leave to remain in the UK until 2028, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a knife, as well as making threats to kill an NHS radiographer.

In their first public statement, shared through local politicians, the Ogilvie family expressed their devastation over what they called a horrific attack and thanked the brave bystanders whose quick actions saved Mr Ogilvie's life. The statement read: 'We are completely devastated by the horrific attack. We want to say a profound thank you to the local people who bravely stepped in. Your quick actions absolutely saved his life and we will never forget what you did for him.

' The family also condemned the overnight unrest that saw houses, cars, a bus, and a supermarket set ablaze, urging that peaceful protest is the only way forward. They stressed that many migrants make a deeply valuable contribution to the country, including in healthcare and hospitality, and pleaded for the tragedy not to be used to divide people or fuel hostility.

Alodid appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court via video link on Tuesday, where he was remanded in custody for four weeks. He refused a lawyer and made no reply to the charges, which were interpreted into Arabic. The court heard that after the attack, Alodid told medical staff while receiving treatment for a hand injury, 'I have killed someone, I do not know if they are dead,' and later threatened a medic, saying, 'I will kill you.

' District Judge Stephen Keown refused bail, citing the suspect's unpredictable nature and the risk of significant public disorder due to strong public feeling about the incident. The judge stated that the risks were far too great and unmanageable by any bail conditions. Alodid is due to appear in court again in four weeks. Despite earlier calls for calm from police and political leaders, hundreds of masked men took to the streets in east Belfast just before 8pm on Tuesday.

The rioters, fueled by online calls for action, pushed burning bins against a bus, setting it ablaze and sending thick smoke into the sky. Houses and cars were later torched, along with a Middle Eastern supermarket. The violence appeared to be targeted at properties linked to asylum seekers, with speculation online that rioters were seeking out taxpayer-funded asylum accommodation.

However, it remains unclear if any individuals were directly attacked during the unrest. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill condemned the outright thuggery, calling the actions of masked men burning families out of their homes disgusting cowardice. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the disorder as shocking and completely unacceptable, stating that people were targeted because of their background and vowing that those responsible will feel the full force of the law.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched an investigation into the riot and is appealing for witnesses and footage





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Belfast Attack Stephen Ogilvie Hadi Alodid Riots Family Statement

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