Belfast Attack Sparks International Outrage and Calls for Immigration Reform

The attempted murder of a man in Belfast has sparked international outrage and calls for immigration reform. The attack has highlighted the need for a review of border security measures and a re-evaluation of the Common Travel Area. The incident has also raised questions about the failures of Britain's immigration system and the need for a revolution in who we allow into the UK and how. The attack has sparked violent protests in Belfast, with hundreds of masked protesters torched homes and vehicles following the arrest of the alleged Sudanese attacker. The suspect was last night charged with attempted murder and will appear in court today. The incident has left many across Europe and the US reacting with rage, with some calling for immediate deportations and total intolerance towards this barbarity.

The horrific attempted murder of a man in Belfast has sparked international outrage from major figures. Harrowing footage captured at around 10.30pm on Monday evening appeared to show a man, described by police as a 30-year-old asylum seeker who had been granted indefinite leave to remain in Northern Ireland, violently stabbing another man in the street.

The video shows a man standing astride a bloodied victim, holding a knife to his throat and his fist in the air. Police said a kitchen knife was recovered from the scene. The man, named by residents as Stephen Ogilvie, suffered severe knife wounds to his face, neck and back. In the wake of Monday night's attack and violent riots across the city on Tuesday, many across Europe and the US reacted with rage.

Santiago Abascal, the leader of hard-right Spanish party Vox, said on social media: Europe is not condemned to passively coexist with those who stab, slit throats and rape in broad daylight every day. There is another path. There is another future. Total intolerance towards this barbarity, and immediate deportations.

A young man smiles at the camera in front of a burning barricade on Duncairn Gardens Protesters attack a police vehicle on Sandy Row in Belfast A Glider bus on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast was one of the first targets to be set alight He added: That path will not be taken by the same leaders who have encouraged this invasion and who are more concerned with managing the public image of the executioners than protecting the security of their own citizens. Over in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, who heads up the right-wing Party for Freedom PVV, shared video of the horrific incident with the caption: Please listen now.

Open border policy is criminal. It is killing us. Their anger was matched by US-based Elon Musk, CEO of social media platform X, who wrote in response to calls to protest across the UK following the attack: Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change. Ian Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, told Fox News that the Belfast attack laid bare what he described as failures in Britain's immigration system.

Britain's broken border and migration system has been put into stark relief once more with this tragic - and entirely avoidable - case, Mendoza said. This man should never ever have been in the UK, let alone been granted leave to remain. The Irish border is the soft underbelly for a process the British public has long since lost confidence in, as well as in those administering it politically.

Nothing short of a revolution in who we allow into the UK and how will satisfy a people fed up with false promises about immigration change. Tuesday night saw violent protests break out in Belfast as hundreds of masked protesters torched homes and vehicles following the arrest of the alleged Sudanese attacker.

Houses, cars, a bus and a supermarket were set alight as parts of the city descended into chaos, with some suggestions that non-white residents were deliberately targeted by some of the fires. Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, condemned the outright thuggery, saying that groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice.

Protesters were said to be targeting HMOs Houses in Multiple Occupation, where multiple people live in a shared property - and which some claim are being used to house migrants at the taxpayers' expense. Stephen Ogilvie was severely injured in the attack Lendrick Street in east Belfast was engulfed in flames, with multiple cars and at least one house ablaze Burnt-out cars and houses pictured this morning on Lendrick Street The suspect was last night charged with attempted murder and will appear in court today.

But behind the unquestionably damnable violence were grave new questions over a gaping backdoor to Britain. The Sudanese suspect legally crossed from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland three years ago under a long-standing arrangement which means no passport checks are conducted. He took a bus from Dublin to Belfast and immediately claimed asylum, the authorities revealed under pressure for answers yesterday. A few months later, the Home Office granted him a five-year visa as a refugee.

There are growing calls for a review of border security measures deployed under the Common Travel Area CTA, which allows freedom of movement between Ireland and the UK. Ogilvie, in his 40s, last night remained in a serious condition in hospital. It is understood he lived in the same block of social housing as the suspect. Yesterday evening, long before it got dark, protesters gathered on the streets across Belfast following social media calls, ignoring police pleas for calm.

Just before 8pm, masked men dressed in black pushed burning bins up against a bus, setting it ablaze and sending thick smoke into the sky.





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